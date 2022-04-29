Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to provide SOPS to builders to prevent air pollution
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will soon provide the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to Navi Mumbai builders’ fraternity to prevent air pollution while undertaking any form of construction work in the city.
To address the issue of air pollution caused by the development and construction work, the civic administration conducted a workshop with city builders and developers on Thursday. The workshop was aimed primarily at creating awareness about the environmental issues Navi Mumbai is facing due to repeated breaching of the particulate matter (PM) parameters as well as jointly working out the SOPs to prevent air pollution in the city.
“There is an initiative by the Government towards clean air wherein the aim is to get the particulate matter level reduced by at least 20% across the country. Major air pollutants include airborne particulate matter, the source for this in Navi Mumbai is primarily the development and construction work,” said Shirish Aradhwad, additional city engineer, NMMC.
As per the Environmental Status Report of NMMC 2020-21, PM10 concentration in Nerul and Rabale nodes was found to be breaching the standard accepted parameters.
The workshop focussed on the means to achieve sustainable construction Air Quality and construction practices. “Some measures to address air pollution include investing in air quality monitoring sensors while commencing a development project, appropriate ways to undertake demolition work and harms caused due to uncovered stockpiles,” said an official.
Other measures to be included were having fogging machines for settlement of dust, designated stations to get the wheels of the vehicles transporting construction materials washed at the project sites, a full-fledged company policy to mitigate construction dust, a tool kit at project site for clean construction practices.
“We have asked NMMC to share the SOPs identified to avert air pollution. We will distribute the same through the association. They explained the sustainable practices to be followed while transporting debris, conservation of water on project sites, etc. and the benefits they can yield to both the builders as well as the environment,” said Dharmendra Karia, Trustee, Builder Association, Navi Mumbai.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation spends ₹127Cr for public health care during Covid pandemic
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has, till now, spent around ₹127Cr during the pandemic for providing health care to the public. Out of this amount, ₹51.10Cr was for hospital rents. Besides the hospital rent, the total of ₹127Cr includes medicine, pathology, surgicals, equipment, bio-medical waste, medical gas, linen, laundry, radio and sonography and Covid staff salary. “Except for the rents, everything else was paid while rendering the service,” nMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar said.
Bihar Police to use AI tools to bust illicit liquor rackets in dry state
The Bihar Police will soon put to use Artificial intelligence technology to nab people involved in illegal liquor trade and other crimes, a senior police officer said on Friday. The AI mechanism will digitise and automate all operations, with the force no longer having to maintain data manually, he said. The Bihar Police is planning to take necessary measures for the creation of a dedicated information technology cadre within the force, the additional director general of the State Crime Records Bureau, Kamal Kishore Singh stated.
Kirit Somaiya moves HC, questions penalty waiver to Sena MLA’s construction firm
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday filed a public interest litigation petition in the Bombay high court, challenging the state government's decision to waive a penalty of ₹3.30 crore on VN Developers, partly owned by Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik from Thane. In January, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had decided to waive the penalty of ₹3.30 crore imposed on the construction firm.
Punjab tax officers told to clear pending VAT, GST cases by June end
Punjab taxation commissioner KK Yadav on Friday said that refunds in all pending cases of value-added tax (VAT) and goods and services tax should be cleared by June end. Chairing a meeting of taxation officers of the state at the Circuit House here, Yadav said clearing the cases was the need of the hour to give reprieve to traders. The taxation commissioner also told the officers to conduct more field visits.
9.19 lakh still to get vaccinated against Covid in Thane district with first dose
As per the data released by the State Government, Thane district has 9.19 lakh people who are yet to take the first dose of Covid vaccination. This is the highest in the State followed by Jalgaon and Nanded. Compared to other districts in the State, Thane is doing better in terms of second vaccination dose. At 9.27 lakh, Thane is second to Pune (15 lakh) among those who have not taken Covishield second dose.
