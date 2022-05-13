Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to set up 20 charging stations for electric vehicles in city

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has embarked on setting up 20 electric charging stations in the city, work on 18 of these stations is set to begin soon.

A special review meeting led by municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, was held this week to take stock of the situation.

Bangar said, “NMMC is encouraging the use of electric vehicles to make Navi Mumbai an environment-friendly city. In this context, we have started developing electric charging stations in the city on a large scale. I have instructed that work on all should be taken up simultaneously and completed at the earliest so that they can be used.”

At present, 20 locations have been finalised to set up the charging stations, work on 18 of these will begin soon.

Bangar added, “A team of NMMC engineers and representatives of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. will conduct a joint inspection of the 18 sites. Following the inspection, a priority list of the sites will be prepared and work will be taken up in a coordinated manner.”

Before the Power Grid begins the work, all details with respect to electrical charging stations location-wise will be planned and decided in a time-bound manner. The required equipment will be made available while installation of electrical equipment will be planned phase-wise.

“Since there will be slow and fast charging stations, residents will be spending some time at the charging station. We will have attractive cafeterias there for them to spend quality time and care will also be taken for hygiene. A special engineer will be appointed to ensure the work is completed on a timely basis and Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) will constantly keep a watch on its progress.”