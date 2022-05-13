Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to set up 20 charging stations for electric vehicles in city
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has embarked on setting up 20 electric charging stations in the city, work on 18 of these stations is set to begin soon.
A special review meeting led by municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, was held this week to take stock of the situation.
Bangar said, “NMMC is encouraging the use of electric vehicles to make Navi Mumbai an environment-friendly city. In this context, we have started developing electric charging stations in the city on a large scale. I have instructed that work on all should be taken up simultaneously and completed at the earliest so that they can be used.”
At present, 20 locations have been finalised to set up the charging stations, work on 18 of these will begin soon.
Bangar added, “A team of NMMC engineers and representatives of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. will conduct a joint inspection of the 18 sites. Following the inspection, a priority list of the sites will be prepared and work will be taken up in a coordinated manner.”
Before the Power Grid begins the work, all details with respect to electrical charging stations location-wise will be planned and decided in a time-bound manner. The required equipment will be made available while installation of electrical equipment will be planned phase-wise.
“Since there will be slow and fast charging stations, residents will be spending some time at the charging station. We will have attractive cafeterias there for them to spend quality time and care will also be taken for hygiene. A special engineer will be appointed to ensure the work is completed on a timely basis and Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) will constantly keep a watch on its progress.”
Old water tank in Dombivli MIDC lying unused for years
Amidst water shortage during the summer in the Dombivli MIDC region, residents have requested the MIDC to utilise its old water storage tank that has been lying unused for several years. The water tank with a capacity of 20 lakh litres was built in 1980. The water tank is located in a 4,850sqm area. “This is also another reason for water shortage which the authority is completely neglecting,” added Raju Nalawade, social activist, Dombivli MIDC.
Select Navi Mumbai civic school students to be coached by Tendulkar academy at DY Patil Stadium
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will soon provide cricket coaching to students from its civic schools. NMMC is in the process of entering into an agreement with Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy and DY Patil Stadium. As per the agreement, 15-20 students from NMMC civic schools will be provided coaching by the TMGA at the stadium. NMMC has envisioned having both girls and boys teams to undergo training at the academy.
PMC to appoint IT nodal officers in all its departments
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to appoint IT nodal officers in all the departments as it will help to publish maximum information online and provide easy access to residents. General administration departments deputy commissioner Sachin Ithape issued a circular to all the departments and instructed them to appoint two officers from each department as IT nodal officers.
LU student enters India Book of Records for playing guitar while paragliding
A third-semester MBA student of the Lucknow University, Divyansh Kumar Srivastava, 21, has made an entry into India Book of Records in both cultural and adventure categories for playing guitar and singing while paragliding. “I'm quite thrilled with this achievement,” said Sitapur native Divyansh who set a record of singing “Luka Chuppi Bahut Hui” song and playing guitar while paragliding for 100 seconds at Naukuchiatal in Nainital, Uttarakhand in March this year.
UP: Rare Arctic bird spotted in Prayagraj
A rare Arctic migratory bird Red-necked phalarope has been spotted and clicked in Prayagraj—a city witnessing record-breaking heat wave this summer. The small, dainty shorebird usually breeds on the Arctic tundra and during autumn migrates inland or on the ocean stopping on lakes while on its way. They take a round trip, covering thousands of miles from Arctic regions, and return for breeding. Red-necked phalarope's conservative status is “Least Concern” i.e. facing lowest risk.
