Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to start vaccination for children in 15-18 year age group on Jan 3

As per the guidelines of the government, vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 years would be starting on January 3 in Navi Mumbai.The 23 urban health primary centres of the corporation will conduct the drive at the schools in their respective areas
Navi Mumbai civic body is gearing up to give vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 years. A total of 72,823 students born in 2007 or earlier can get vaccinated at 206 municipal and private schools.
Published on Jan 01, 2022
By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai

As per the guidelines of the government, vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 years would be starting on January 3 in Navi Mumbai.

The 23 urban health primary centres of the corporation will conduct the drive at the schools in their respective areas. A total of 72,823 students born in 2007 or earlier can get vaccinated at 206 municipal and private schools.

According to NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, the plan is to vaccinate 8,000 to 10,000 students daily in more than 25 schools. Trained manpower for vaccination has been provided to the civic health centres. All school managements have been urged to provide necessary space and other facilities for the special vaccination sessions taking place in the schools.

Parents are also being advised by the schools to provide a mobile phone with them for registration process and OTP while coming for vaccination.

Parents can also register the name of their child on the CoWIN portal.

Meanwhile, around 40,000 students would be vaccinated by Panvel City Municipal Corporation in ten civic schools.

