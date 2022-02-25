Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport initiative to provide books in buses gets positive feedback

Books are commonly known as one of the best companions on a long journey. The 400-odd passengers travelling in Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) bus Nos. 61, 106 and 108 have vouched for this.

A month into the NMMT flagging off its first-of-its-kind initiative ‘bookinbus’, it’s the positive remarks by commuters in the feedback registry that has uplifted the department’s spirits.

The initiative has recorded an exemplary response in terms of downloading information by scanning the QR codes provided on every seat of these buses. Between January 24 and February 23, NMMT has recorded over 10,000 visits on its website.

“We have received positive response to the initiative as more and more passengers are observed to be keen on reading through the journey. Conductors of these buses have been asked to get as much feedback as possible to help us take the initiative further,” said Yogesh Kaduskar, transport manager of NMMT.

A feedback register is maintained in each of these three buses for the department to ascertain the success of the initiative. Accordingly in Bus No MH 43 BX 0586, a total of 260 feedbacks were registered, 90 in bus No. MH 43 H 5333 and 40 in MH 43 H 5359.

Motivated by the response garnered, the transport body has plans to introduce the concept on other routes as well. Presently, the service is available on three of the longest routes covered by NMMT – Panvel-Mantralaya, Panvel-World Trade Centre and Belapur–Kalyan.

“We are presently providing books that are motivational, self-help and biographies,” added Kaduskar.

A total of 120 books are being circulated across the three buses. “Each of the three buses is stacked with at least 20 books of different topics. Regularly, the books are shuffled to ensure that passengers travelling daily on these buses have access to newer content. For those into digital reading, the QR codes are coming into handy as it provides a plethora of information on current affairs,” informed an official from the department.

The commuters have welcomed the initiative and asked the NMMT to include more genres. “I regularly commute on bus No. 61 to my work place in Kalyan and look forward to reading the books available on the bus. It has become a habit for daily commuters to pick some book and read until their destination arrives. NMMT must consider including books of mythology and literature as well,” said Abhijit Prajapati (32), a commuter.