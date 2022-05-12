Navi Mumbai Muslim community installs sound control units in city mosques
The Muslim community of Navi Mumbai has taken up an initiative to install sound control units in all the mosques of the city. The sound controllers will ensure that the sound emanating from the loudspeakers during azaan will be within the decibel norms stipulated by the Supreme Court.
The initiative was launched on Wednesday at Noor Masjid in Vashi Sector 9 in the presence of community members and senior police officials. The unit was tested at the mosque with mock azaan being played and the decibel level measured.
Ashraf Niyazi, who heads a mosque committee in APMC area, said, “With the units installed in our mosques, anybody can, at any time, check them and their functioning. It will also help the police, in case they receive any complaints from any source.”
The community got 50 sound control units which it will be distributing to the mosques in the city, while 100 more would be added.
Pashabhai, another community leader, added, “We have installed and tested the unit at Noor Masjid in Vashi before distributing them to other mosques. The mosque is in the silence zone and hence the limit has been set accordingly.”
Mohammed Sabeel, a Bengaluru-based supplier for the units, claimed that the sound control processors would not allow the volume of azaan beyond the permissible limits stipulated by the Supreme Court. The units’ control levels would be adjusted as per the zones in which the mosques are located and also the time of the azaan.
BM Siraj, a city-based developer who took the lead in the initiative, said, “Navi Mumbai has always been a peaceful city and the law-abiding citizens here have co-existed in communal harmony. The mosques in the city have installed loudspeakers as per the police permission and their sound levels are always within the specified limits. However, through a permanent fool-proof solution, we want to ensure that there is no controversy at all.”
Punjab CM hands over appointment letters to 2,373 youngsters
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked the protesting youth to bear with the state government as it was sincerely working to complete the modalities to ensure that the entire recruitment process is not stalled due to legal technicalities. Addressing a gathering at the Municipal Bhawan to hand over appointment letters to 2,373 youngsters after launching a recruitment drive to fill 26,754 posts, Mann wished that such functions should be held regularly to give appointment letters to the youth. Mann asked the ministers concerned to post those getting appointment letters near their place of residence so they could focus on the new assignment with utmost dedication and sincerity.
Vacate illegally occupied panchayat, govt land or face action, says Mann
Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said people who are illegally occupying government or panchayat land will face action if they do not surrender it to the authorities by the month-end. The Punjab CM reiterated his government's commitment to get illegally occupied land vacated. AAP welcomes statement Hailing the CM's statement, AAP state chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the Punjab government is fully committed to protecting the capital, resources and assets of Punjab.
Day after HC relief, Bagga says Punjab Police arrested him ‘like a terrorist’
New Delhi : BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday said he was arrested by the Punjab Police “like a terrorist” for asking AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal about his promises to act against the accused in the Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case, drug mafia and Khalistani separatists in the state.
₹4.39 lakh robbed from Fino Payments Bank in Ludhiana
In yet another daylight robbery, four masked assailants robbed ₹4.39 lakh from the Sherpur branch of Fino Payments Bank on Wednesday afternoon after holding an employee at gunpoint. The employee, Ujjwal Kumar, 24, told police that the robbers arrived in two motorcycles and barged into the office at around 3 pm. After the robbers left the place, Kumar informed the police. CCTVs installed near the spot have captured the accused, who fled on two motorcycles.
Minor UP girl found pregnant in Ludhiana, teen booked for rape
An 18-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh has been booked for raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl, also from UP, who had run away with from her home with Suraj. The girl told police that she had met Suraj in UP's Sitapur and he had established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage. The girl had run away from home with Suraj and they reached Ludhiana on May 3.
