Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Navi Mumbai police bust hydro ganja racket; 10 held

PTI |
Apr 29, 2025 04:15 PM IST

Navi Mumbai police bust hydro ganja racket; 10 held

Thane, Navi Mumbai police have arrested 10 persons, including two policemen and a customs department, who were allegedly part of a racket smuggling hydro ganja and seized contraband worth lakhs from them, an official said on Tuesday.

Navi Mumbai police bust hydro ganja racket; 10 held
Navi Mumbai police bust hydro ganja racket; 10 held

The police have seized hydro ganja and other drugs worth 16.43 lakh from the network involved in smuggling the substance from Thailand, Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kale said.

He said the crackdown began on April 14 when the Anti-Narcotics Cell raided a terrace flat in Nerul based on a tip-off.

"During the operation, we arrested Ashish Gaware and Ahmed Khaled Alangi while they were entering into a drug deal. We seized 17.99 grams of hydro ganja worth 2.76 lakh," Kale stated.

During interrogation, the duo revealed that hydro ganja was being smuggled from Thailand via air routes.

The DCP said, "Investigations revealed that Sujit Bangera, a two-time national hockey player, and Sahil Lambe were key persons importing the drugs. Once the contraband arrived at the airport, it was cleared through the foreign post office with the assistance of Prashant Gour, a superintendent with the customs superintendent."

He said they have also arrested police havaldar Sachin Bhalerao of Kharghar and police naik Sanjay Phulkar, who were communicating with the accused.

Further probe revealed that cash obtained from the sale of drugs was routed through angadias Ankit Pitambarbhai Patel and Rinkunkumar Dineshbhai Patel and converted into cryptocurrency to mask the trail, Kale said, adding that the key accused, Kamal Jaikisan Chandwani, who got the drugs cleared, was also arrested.

He said drugs and paraphernalia worth 16.43 lakh were recovered, and the police also seized four high-end cars, cash proceeds of 14.12 lakh, and other materials worth 1.38 lakh.

The DCP said a Special Investigation Team has been constituted to probe deeper into the racket.

"The SIT will examine the extent of the network and any additional connections to the international smuggling syndicate," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Navi Mumbai police bust hydro ganja racket; 10 held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On