Navi Mumbai records 44% increase in crime against women in 2021

The Navi Mumbai police commissionerate has registered a 44% increase in crime against women in Navi Mumbai in 2021.

The police, however, say that it’s not an increase that could pose a threat to women’s safety.

“With lockdown in 2020, the crime is bound to have gone down. And, if one has to compare, it should be with the data of 2019. In most of the cases of crime against women, the accused mostly are known to the victims. The highest types of cases are rape after promising marriage to the victim,” Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Bipin Kumar Singh, said.

In 2021, there was 98% detection in cases of crime against women as compared to 97% in 2020.

In 2020, 457 cases of rape, molestation and dowry harassment were registered while in 2021, they rose to 658. Similarly, in 2019, 602 such cases were registered.

In 2020, police detected 442 cases with 97% detection while in 2021, 644 cases were detected with 98% detection rate. In year 2020, 127 incidents of rape were registered, while in 2021, there have been 212 incidents of rape in Navi Mumbai with 85 of them being under Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

“In maximum POCSO cases, the accused are known to the victims. There have been no cases that could pose a security threat to the women in any public place,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime), Suresh Mengade, said.

Meanwhile, in 2020, there were 198 cases of molestation while in 2021, 214 molestation cases were registered, up by 8%. The figures also show an increase of about another 8% in cases of insulting the modesty of women with 26 cases in 2021 and 24 in 2020.

A 103% increase was recorded in dowry harassment cases in 2021 with 191 cases in 2021 and 94 in 2020 and in both the years, there was 100% detection. The death cases due to dowry harassment were 15 in 2021 and 14 in 2020.

“There are helpline numbers provided by Navi Mumbai police for the women specially, which the women should use when required and not hesitate to get in touch with us when faced by any kind of harassment,” Singh said.