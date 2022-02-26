Navi Mumbai records 94% less Covid cases in last 20 days

With Navi Mumbai recording around 94% less Covid cases in the last 20 days, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation officials believed that the third wave is ending.

This week, the testing, too, was increased as compared to last week and yet the cases found were down by 40%. While last week, on an average daily, 7,410 people were being tested, the positive cases found were 62 and this week, the testing was increased to 8,275 and the cases came down to 25.

“Almost all hospitals are having unoccupied beds. The CIDCO Centre has only four patients while the capacity is 1,200. Most of the Covid hospitals are also taking non-Covid cases. We were fully prepared to handle the third wave if it gets worse than the second wave but due to the coverage of the vaccination, the third wave was much milder. The experts have predicted that with every mutation, the virus will get weaker,” medical health officer, Dr Pramod Patil, said.

In the first week of February, the average daily cases were 395 with an average of 7,786 testing, which has now come down by 94% to 25 with an average of 8,275 testing. The doubling rate, which was 325 days then, is now 5,156 days, more than 15 times the doubling rate recorded in the first week of January.

On December 26, the positivity rate was 1.07%, which increased to 2.65% on January 1 and then to 9.43% on January 5. The highest positivity rate during the third wave was recorded on January 9 with 41.71%, which started decreasing from the next day to 14% and again went up to 31% on January 16. A steady decrease was reported only from the first week of February, which started with 5% and is now currently 0.07%.

“Even during the second wave, it took some time to notice a steady decrease,” said a health officer, adding, “But during the second wave, the cases stayed in three digits for around two months while now, within a few weeks, it started coming down. If the predictions are to be trusted and the further mutations keep becoming weaker, there are chances that in a few months, we will be mask-free.”

Currently, of the 291 active patients, eight Covid patients in Navi Mumbai are on oxygen and 20 are in ICU. A total of 63 patients above the age group of 50 years and 37 above the age group of 60 years are under home isolation.