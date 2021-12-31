Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Navi Mumbai reports 4 new Omicron cases; total goes up to 10, all asymptomatic
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai reports 4 new Omicron cases; total goes up to 10, all asymptomatic

With four new Omicron cases discovered on Friday in the jurisdiction of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the total cases have now gone to 10 in the satellite city, all asymptomatic; the four found on Friday and the other two on Thursday were all a part of community spread with no travel history
Navi Mumbai reports 4 new Omicron cases; total goes up to 10, all asymptomatic. (HT FILE)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 07:15 PM IST
ByRaina Shine, Navi Mumbai

With four new Omicron cases discovered on Friday in the jurisdiction of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the total cases have now gone to 10 in the satellite city.

The four found on Friday and the other two found on Thursday were all part of a community spread with no travel history.

“Only the initial four cases have travel history and are considered as the index patients. The rest of them have got it infected as a part of community spread,” Dr Pramod Patil, medical health officer, said.

All the cases of Omicron are asymptomatic and there’s no report of any case with low saturation. “Due to a good coverage of the vaccination here, most of them found to be Covid positive are asymptomatic,” he added.

While the Covid cases had gone down, most of the Covid facilities without any admission were shut by the corporation. “We would now slowly reopen the centres that were shut after the second wave. The CIDCO-II is now completely dedicated for the paediatric patients while the Omicron positive patients would be isolated to MGM Hospital, Sanpada. Handling the paediatric cases would be challenging and hence we have decided to have a separate section for them,” Dr Patil added.



The four found to be Omicron positive are from Seawoods Sector 48, Ghansoli, Nerul Phase I and Koparkhairane. Meanwhile, the two found positive on Thursday are from Airoli and Nerul (W). The index patients found positive earlier are from Vashigaon, Ghansoli, Nerul Phase I and CBD Belapur.

