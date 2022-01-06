Navi Mumbai sees 603% rise in Covid cases in 1 week

In the last one week, the Covid cases in Navi Mumbai have increased by 603%. According to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) officials, the cases are expected to increase even more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The average number of daily cases reported from December 22 to December 28 was 63 with an average testing of 10,387. These increased to 443 from December 29 to January 5 with an average daily testing of 12,780. The doubling, too, has now come down to 185 days from 1,033 days.

While the highest number of per day cases during the second wave was 1,400, the cases have gone beyond 2,000 on a single day for the first time on Thursday.

“The third wave is spreading much more rapidly than the second wave. The good part is that the severity of the cases is much lesser than what it was during the second wave and thus there has been only a marginal increase in the hospital admissions. Of the 1,200 admissions in oxygen beds, hardly 10 are in need of oxygen supply. The maximum cases of the Covid are those with mild symptoms. As per the trend, we are expecting daily cases of around 5,000 to 6,000 in the coming days,” NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even as the hospital staff aren’t as stressed out as they were during the second wave, due to the lack of admission, the health workers working on ground are currently over-burdened. “Each and every positive case needs to have close contacts traced up to 30 people. With 2,000 per day, it means the workers have to keep a tab of 60,000 people daily and not just physically but also by typing out the reports. Sanitising the areas, sealing the buildings, conducting tests, calling people and keeping a tab of their health are becoming very overwhelming,” one of the health workers said.

As of now, NMMC is sealing the floor if up to five cases are found and if more than five cases are found, the building or society is sealed. Currently, the genome sequencing of the positive cases has been stopped and all the positive cases are considered as the Omicron variant itself.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the increasing cases, all the facilities that were shut post the second wave have been reopened. Besides, a total of 550 beds of Covid Care Centre would be started in three NMMC-run schools in Ghansoli, Vashi and Airoli.

Around 3,000 oxygen beds and 4,500 CCC beds are currently available with NMMC. With the admissions at three schools starting, a total of 5,050 CCC beds would be available. Meanwhile, 700 ICU beds each are available with NMMC and private hospitals. While it has been decided to keep Turbhe hospital of NMMC as non-Covid facility to cater to non-Covid related issues, Nerul and Airoli hospitals will start their admissions as and when the requirement arises. Due to the low severity of cases, the isolation centres are what NMMC plans to focus on.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The testing done per day is close to 14,000, of which 45% is RT-PCR. The testing rate would be maintained and also increased. Besides, we would also be sensitising the staff to be ready for a higher number of cases in the coming days. Currently, the active patients are around 5,000 and we need to be ready to cater to even 50,000 active patients,” Bangar added.

Currently, the CCC occupancy is 21%, Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHC) occupancy is 15% and Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) is 21 %. A week back, the same was 8%, 2% and 7%, respectively.