Navi Mumbai vaccinates 70% of target population with second dose against Covid

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has vaccinated 70% of its target population with the second dose, which is the highest compared to other cities in the district.

While Thane city has achieved merely 48% full vaccination, Mumbai has vaccinated 74% people with both the doses.

The target that the corporation had to vaccinate was of 11.08 lakh people though 11.74 lakh population has been vaccinated with the first dose.

The civic officials claim that reaching out to people by setting up camps at markets, railway stations and door-to-door drive have improved the fully-vaccinated per cent in the city.

The pendency list of those who have missed their second dose and the ‘har ghar dastak’ programme also helped improve the per cent.

“Navi Mumbai has a floating population and hence there is always a possibility that someone migrating to the city recently is not yet vaccinated. We approached people using the data from the CoWIN app, ‘my family my responsibility’ survey and the door-to-door drive since last month,” a medical officer from NMMC said.

NMMC has, till now, conducted 363 sessions of ‘har ghar dastak’ programme in which 10,369 people have received their first dose and 18,035 received their second dose.

The Urban Health Post heads had sensed a reluctance in some of the population to get vaccinated due to which the only way to get maximum vaccinated with their second dose was by going to them instead of waiting for them, said one of the UHP heads.

“At times, people keep delaying their second dose thinking that they will take it soon but it never happens. So, when Asha workers reach out to them informing them that they do not have to go till UHP and just have to come out at the nearest camp, they come out to get the vaccination. Megaphones are used to announce in the area about the vaccination happening,” head of Turbhe UHP, Kailas Gaikwad, said.

When faced with reluctance, the UHP heads have even visited places of worship with doctors to convince the religious leader of the place on why the vaccination is important. “There is also a theory among some of the alcoholics that if they take vaccination, they cannot consume alcohol for a few days,” the UHP head said.

Many of them are turning up for the second dose for the certificate to get access to trains and malls. Thus, camps are set up at railway stations wherein 5,390 have been vaccinated so far.

Ghansoli station has many MIDC companies nearby and this station has been getting the maximum response at camps. The reason being many a time when the workers reach the station for a ticket, they don’t get one without the certificate and then take the vaccine for the same at these camps.

Meanwhile, due to the good response at the railway stations, NMMC has also added vaccination centres at Koparkhairane and Airoli.

Meanwhile from Friday, the corporation also started vaccination sessions at markets in CBD, Karave village, Sector 48 in Nerul, Nerul Phase 2, Pawne, Juhugaon in Vashi and Ghansoli. “Ambulances are stationed at the market places and on the first day itself, 650 people got vaccinated,” a medical officer added.