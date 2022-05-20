Nawab Malik, Haseena Parkar held several meetings with Goawala Compound owner’s brother: ED

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik along with gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar and her bodyguard Salim Patel held several meetings with the brother of the owner to usurp Goawala Compound in Kurla, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed in its chargesheet against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader. It was filed before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on April 21.

The court on Friday took cognisance of the complaint filed by ED against Malik and Sardar Khan, a convict in the 1993 blast case presently serving life imprisonment at the Aurangabad prison. The court also issued summons to Khan for his appearance in the case.

ED claimed that its investigation revealed Hasina Parkar (deceased) was one of the prominent members of D-Company and the gang was involved in unauthorised acquisition of key assets, including Goawala Compound, for raising terror funds.

The Central agency said Malik and members of D-Company criminally conspired and took unauthorised acquisition of the property - Goawala Compound. Khan too was part of the deal, it said.

Khan in his statement to the agency said, “Patel was a close associate of Haseena aapa [Haseena Parkar] and working as her bodyguard-cum-driver. Later, I came to know that every decision on this property was taken by Patel on the instructions of Haseena aapa. In fact, the actual owner of this property was Haseena Aapa.” The statement is part of the ED complaint.

Further, he claimed that in January 1995, the rent collector on behalf of the owner, Munira Plumber, had filed a complaint claiming that Malik was trying to get a tenanted property, Kurla general store, located in the Compound. He also said the tenancy was later transferred in the name of the NCP leader’s brother Aslam Malik.

“Mailk and Parkar were trying to grab a larger pie of the property. Plumber had received some threats and had become totally uninterested in the property and therefore, both of them saw an opportunity that it could be beneficially held by them,” the statement by Khan said.

It was alleged that a company, M/s. Solidus Investments, had had a tenanted property in the Compound. “Mailk’s family became the lessee of the property. To resolve the issue amicably, several rounds of meetings were held between Nawab, Aslam and Parkar; I too was present in at least a couple of meetings,” Khan said.

Khan further said Parkar and Malik reached an agreement that they could claim the ownership of the tenanted property by using the power of attorney given to Patel.

He claimed in lieu of the said arrangement, Parkar would own the rest of the properties in the Compound through Patel as his brother (Rehman) and he himself were the rent collectors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON