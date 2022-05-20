Nawab Malik, Haseena Parkar held several meetings with Goawala Compound owner’s brother: ED
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik along with gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar and her bodyguard Salim Patel held several meetings with the brother of the owner to usurp Goawala Compound in Kurla, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed in its chargesheet against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader. It was filed before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on April 21.
The court on Friday took cognisance of the complaint filed by ED against Malik and Sardar Khan, a convict in the 1993 blast case presently serving life imprisonment at the Aurangabad prison. The court also issued summons to Khan for his appearance in the case.
ED claimed that its investigation revealed Hasina Parkar (deceased) was one of the prominent members of D-Company and the gang was involved in unauthorised acquisition of key assets, including Goawala Compound, for raising terror funds.
The Central agency said Malik and members of D-Company criminally conspired and took unauthorised acquisition of the property - Goawala Compound. Khan too was part of the deal, it said.
Khan in his statement to the agency said, “Patel was a close associate of Haseena aapa [Haseena Parkar] and working as her bodyguard-cum-driver. Later, I came to know that every decision on this property was taken by Patel on the instructions of Haseena aapa. In fact, the actual owner of this property was Haseena Aapa.” The statement is part of the ED complaint.
Further, he claimed that in January 1995, the rent collector on behalf of the owner, Munira Plumber, had filed a complaint claiming that Malik was trying to get a tenanted property, Kurla general store, located in the Compound. He also said the tenancy was later transferred in the name of the NCP leader’s brother Aslam Malik.
“Mailk and Parkar were trying to grab a larger pie of the property. Plumber had received some threats and had become totally uninterested in the property and therefore, both of them saw an opportunity that it could be beneficially held by them,” the statement by Khan said.
It was alleged that a company, M/s. Solidus Investments, had had a tenanted property in the Compound. “Mailk’s family became the lessee of the property. To resolve the issue amicably, several rounds of meetings were held between Nawab, Aslam and Parkar; I too was present in at least a couple of meetings,” Khan said.
Khan further said Parkar and Malik reached an agreement that they could claim the ownership of the tenanted property by using the power of attorney given to Patel.
He claimed in lieu of the said arrangement, Parkar would own the rest of the properties in the Compound through Patel as his brother (Rehman) and he himself were the rent collectors.
PMC seals 221 kiosks in Tulsibaug over non-payment of license fee
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation authorities have sealed 221 kiosks operating on the footpaths in Tulsibaug during a drive for the pending recovery of license fees worth ₹3 crore since 2018. PMC had sent a bill of ₹3 crore as pending arrears to the kiosk owners as per the revised rates approved by the general body in 2018.
Covid, Russia-Ukraine war have impacted economy but inflation in India less than rest of world: Rajnath Singh
PUNE Bharatiya Janata Party leader and union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the inflation in India is less as compared to the rest of the world. The inflation in USA is the highest in the last 40 years, Singh said. Singh was in Pune and addressed the BJP Pune unit's office-bearers and workers.
After rejection of PIL, BJP leader seeks permission for research on Taj Mahal
LUCKNOW Ayodhya-based BJP leader, Dr Rajneesh Singh, has written a letter to the union ministry of culture, seeking permission for research on the Taj Mahal and opening of 22 locked rooms of the monument for his study. In this letter, Singh urged the ASI to constitute a five-member committee to ascertain facts about the Taj Mahal. A copy of the letter has also been marked to director-general, ASI, New Delhi, and ASI office, Agra circle.
Pune BJP leaders accuse MVA of incompetence in OBC reservation
PUNE After the Supreme Court on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for local body polls in Madhya Pradesh with Other Backward Classreservation, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Pune unit and their OBC cell lashed out at the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government for its “ineptness” in completing the triple test which would have ensured reservation for the State's OBC community ahead of the local body polls.
CCS University to dispatch degrees free of charge
Chaudhary Charan Singh University has decided to dispatch degrees through the post office free of charge. Students need to register their details on the university's website to avail this facility. Students were deprived of receiving their degrees. University's media in-charge Mitendra Kunar Gupta said that the university had signed an MoU with the post office to dispatch degrees. Those who want a duplicate degree need to follow the old procedure of applying only at the university.
