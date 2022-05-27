Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nayab Tehsildar remanded to 14-day judicial custody in land grab case

The police has arrested 18 people, including a lawyer and ex-member of Panchayat Samiti, in the case.
Shanti Nagar police has so far recovered only 26 lakh from the 11.66 crore in the cheating and forgery case. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 27, 2022 11:43 PM IST
ByNB Gupta

Thane: Bhiwandi Court on Friday remanded Nayab Tehsildar Viththal Gosavi to magistrate custody for 14 days in the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway land grab case. He was in police custody for the last 14 days.

The police has arrested 18 people, including a lawyer and ex-member of Panchayat Samiti, in the case. Of 18, three accused have moved bail applications in Thane sessions court and three have been released on bail.

“Three accused are still absconding. We are trying to locate them,” said assistant police inspector Nilesh Badhak.

Shanti Nagar police has so far recovered only 26 lakh from the 11.66 crore in the cheating and forgery case. According to the police, the accused falsified documents to get compensation in the expressway project for the land affected in Nandi Thane village in Bhiwandi.

Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had in March laid a trap and arrested a deputy tehsildar of Bhiwandi division for accepting a bribe of 6 lakh from a farmer whose land was acquired by Railways and stumbled on information that led to a bigger land scam.

Following the arrest, Gosavi was arrested in May in the land scam case.

