Nayab Tehsildar remanded to 14-day judicial custody in land grab case
Thane: Bhiwandi Court on Friday remanded Nayab Tehsildar Viththal Gosavi to magistrate custody for 14 days in the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway land grab case. He was in police custody for the last 14 days.
The police has arrested 18 people, including a lawyer and ex-member of Panchayat Samiti, in the case. Of 18, three accused have moved bail applications in Thane sessions court and three have been released on bail.
“Three accused are still absconding. We are trying to locate them,” said assistant police inspector Nilesh Badhak.
Shanti Nagar police has so far recovered only ₹26 lakh from the ₹11.66 crore in the cheating and forgery case. According to the police, the accused falsified documents to get compensation in the expressway project for the land affected in Nandi Thane village in Bhiwandi.
Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had in March laid a trap and arrested a deputy tehsildar of Bhiwandi division for accepting a bribe of ₹6 lakh from a farmer whose land was acquired by Railways and stumbled on information that led to a bigger land scam.
Following the arrest, Gosavi was arrested in May in the land scam case.
-
Bandra college withholds results of students refusing to participate in marathon
Mumbai: The undergraduate students of Bandra's Rizvi College of Arts, Science and Commerce have raised an objection to the college withholding their results unless students register for an upcoming marathon. The Saquib Rizvi Marathon aims to support those belonging to the weaker sections of society and raise awareness, as well as honour cancer survivors. The 2020 edition saw the participation of over 5000 runners, which also included 100 cancer survivors.
-
MBVV cops return from Prague with accused wanted in 2003 US model murder
Thane: A four-member police team from the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Commissionerate (MBVV) returned from Prague with Vipul Patel, who was extradited for allegedly murdering a US-based model in 2003. The accused will be produced before the Thane court on Saturday, said Sr PI Sanjay Hazare of Kashimira police station. Patel is a key accused in the murder of Leona Swiderski (33) a US-based model in February 2003.
-
BMC issues notice to all flat owners in Khar’s Lavie Building, where Ranas live
Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday night issued inspection notices to all flat owners in Khar's Lavie building, where Independent MP Navneet Rana and her spouse MLA Ravi Rana own a unit on the 8th floor. The BMC has informed flat owners that an inspection for unauthorised alterations will take place on Monday, May 30. The Ranas had earlier received notices from BMC for unauthorised alterations on May 10 and May 20.
-
More than 5330 families reside in dangerous buildings: NMMC survey
Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has released a list of 514 buildings that have been declared as dangerous in the city. According to the statistics available with NMMC, 350 are commercial properties and 5,330 families residing in the 'extremely dangerous' category buildings. Among the 514 dangerous buildings, the maximum number of 197 notices have been given to buildings from Vashi ward followed by 109 buildings in Belapur.
-
MC conducts anti encroachment drives in Ludhiana
The municipal corporation conducted anti-encroachment drives in different parts of the city on Friday. Zonal commissioner (Zone-A) Neeraj Jain also accompanied the teams in congested markets of Chaura Bazar, Mata Rani Chowk etc and warned the shopkeepers and vendors of strict legal action if they encroached upon the road portion again. Jain said the drives were conducted on the directions of mayor Balkar Sandhu and will continue in the coming days.
