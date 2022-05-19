Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nayab Tehsildar wanted in Mumbai Vadodara Expressway project fraud case arrested

Ten days after 17 persons were arrested for cheating in the Mumbai Vadodara Expressway project, the Nayab Tehsildar, Vithhal Gosawi, was arrested by Shanti Nagar Police on Wednesday night; the group had created fake farmers to get a compensation of ₹11.66Cr
Shanti Nagar Police in Bhiwandi arrested Nayab Tehsildar wanted in Mumbai Vadodara Expressway project fraud case arrested. All 18 in the case have now been arrested. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 19, 2022 08:25 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

Ten days after 17 persons were arrested for cheating in the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway project, the Nayab Tehsildar, Vithhal Gosawi, was arrested by Shanti Nagar Police on Wednesday night.

The group had created fake farmers to get a compensation of 11.66Cr. Gosawi was sent to police custody up to May 23.

The Shanti Nagar Police in Bhiwandi have booked 18 persons including Gosawi and his female friend, and have now arrested all the 18. The group got a compensation of 11.66Cr without finding the real owners of the affected land in Nandi Thane village.

An officer from Shanti Nagar police station said, “We have arrested Gosawi from Goregaon area after searching his location for the past few days. We have got his custody till May 23. Now, by interrogating him, we will get details of the case.”

According to police officials, the incident occurred in the months of September 2021 when the real land owners turned up to lay their stake for the land.

