Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Nayab Tehsildar wanted in Mumbai Vadodara Expressway project fraud case arrested
mumbai news

Nayab Tehsildar wanted in Mumbai Vadodara Expressway project fraud case arrested

Ten days after 17 persons were arrested for cheating in the Mumbai Vadodara Expressway project, the Nayab Tehsildar, Vithhal Gosawi, was arrested by Shanti Nagar Police on Wednesday night; the group had created fake farmers to get a compensation of 11.66Cr
Shanti Nagar Police in Bhiwandi arrested Nayab Tehsildar wanted in Mumbai Vadodara Expressway project fraud case arrested. All 18 in the case have now been arrested. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Shanti Nagar Police in Bhiwandi arrested Nayab Tehsildar wanted in Mumbai Vadodara Expressway project fraud case arrested. All 18 in the case have now been arrested. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 19, 2022 08:25 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

Ten days after 17 persons were arrested for cheating in the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway project, the Nayab Tehsildar, Vithhal Gosawi, was arrested by Shanti Nagar Police on Wednesday night.

The group had created fake farmers to get a compensation of 11.66Cr. Gosawi was sent to police custody up to May 23.

The Shanti Nagar Police in Bhiwandi have booked 18 persons including Gosawi and his female friend, and have now arrested all the 18. The group got a compensation of 11.66Cr without finding the real owners of the affected land in Nandi Thane village.

An officer from Shanti Nagar police station said, “We have arrested Gosawi from Goregaon area after searching his location for the past few days. We have got his custody till May 23. Now, by interrogating him, we will get details of the case.”

According to police officials, the incident occurred in the months of September 2021 when the real land owners turned up to lay their stake for the land.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Unauthorised parking, especially of commercial vehicles, is rampant across Navi Mumbai, adding to residents’ problems, like this one at a residential area at Nerul Sector 1. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

    Unauthorised parking of vehicles rampant in Navi Mumbai

    The city of Navi Mumbai, though promoted as planned city and a counter magnet for Mumbai, is grappling with lack of parking spaces and rampant unauthorised parking. Residents have been constantly voicing their concerns about the multiple problems faced due to unauthorised parking done especially by commercial vehicles along roads leading to residential areas. For residents, the issue is more than just illegal parking.

  • The 27-year-old nan who was lynched to death in Sanpada was misunderstood to be a robber as he was seen toppling over a few hutments (HT FILE PHOTO)

    27-year-old man lynched to death in Sanpada misunderstood to be robber

    Investigations into the lynching of a 27-year-old man in Sanpada last week have revealed that the incident occurred after a ward boy working with KEM Hospital, Lalit Kishan Goyal, in a drunken state, happened to topple over a few hutments that made people think he was a thief. On the evening of May 10, a ward boy working with KEM Hospital, Lalit Kishan Goyal, was loitering in Sanpada when suddenly a few men started assaulting him.

  • Representaional image.

    List of endangered animal species to be displayed at public places in Jharkhand

    A list of endangered and scheduled species found in Jharkhand will be displayed at public places like railway stations, airport and bus stands to check crime against wild animals, forest officials said on Thursday. The enforcement agencies have also been advised to impart training on wildlife crime control. With over 29% forest reserve, Jharkhand has 11 wildlife sanctuaries. Illegal trades in wild animals like pangolin, tortoises and parakeets are common in the state.

  • The green waste lying unattended at gardens and parks is becoming a civic issue. NMMC will provide bins like this one at NMMC garden at Vashi Sector 4 to collect green waste as a pilot project in Vashi ward and replicate in other nodes. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

    Navi Mumbai civic body to provide green bins to collect green waste at Vashi gardens

    To resolve the issue of green waste piling up in civic gardens and parks, the garden department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has allocated 122 new green bins for 30 public gardens in Vashi. This will be implemented as a pilot project in Vashi ward and replicated in other nodes. The Vashi ward comprises row houses and gardens that are frequented by residents for recreational purposes.

  • An overflowing drainage outside a residential building in Kamothe. (HT PHOTO)

    Kamothe residents forced to put up with overflowing drainage

    Residents of Kamothe are facing the problem of overflowing drains for more than six months, leading to foul stench and unhygienic surroundings. The issue is faced largely by the residents of Sector 6, 9 and 34 and they have already complained to CIDCO. “The issue of drainage overflow is the maximum at Kamothe Sectors 6, 9 and 34, and we have urged that it should be resolved on a priority basis,” he said.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out