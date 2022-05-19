Nayab Tehsildar wanted in Mumbai Vadodara Expressway project fraud case arrested
Ten days after 17 persons were arrested for cheating in the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway project, the Nayab Tehsildar, Vithhal Gosawi, was arrested by Shanti Nagar Police on Wednesday night.
The group had created fake farmers to get a compensation of ₹11.66Cr. Gosawi was sent to police custody up to May 23.
The Shanti Nagar Police in Bhiwandi have booked 18 persons including Gosawi and his female friend, and have now arrested all the 18. The group got a compensation of ₹11.66Cr without finding the real owners of the affected land in Nandi Thane village.
An officer from Shanti Nagar police station said, “We have arrested Gosawi from Goregaon area after searching his location for the past few days. We have got his custody till May 23. Now, by interrogating him, we will get details of the case.”
According to police officials, the incident occurred in the months of September 2021 when the real land owners turned up to lay their stake for the land.
-
Unauthorised parking of vehicles rampant in Navi Mumbai
The city of Navi Mumbai, though promoted as planned city and a counter magnet for Mumbai, is grappling with lack of parking spaces and rampant unauthorised parking. Residents have been constantly voicing their concerns about the multiple problems faced due to unauthorised parking done especially by commercial vehicles along roads leading to residential areas. For residents, the issue is more than just illegal parking.
-
27-year-old man lynched to death in Sanpada misunderstood to be robber
Investigations into the lynching of a 27-year-old man in Sanpada last week have revealed that the incident occurred after a ward boy working with KEM Hospital, Lalit Kishan Goyal, in a drunken state, happened to topple over a few hutments that made people think he was a thief. On the evening of May 10, a ward boy working with KEM Hospital, Lalit Kishan Goyal, was loitering in Sanpada when suddenly a few men started assaulting him.
-
List of endangered animal species to be displayed at public places in Jharkhand
A list of endangered and scheduled species found in Jharkhand will be displayed at public places like railway stations, airport and bus stands to check crime against wild animals, forest officials said on Thursday. The enforcement agencies have also been advised to impart training on wildlife crime control. With over 29% forest reserve, Jharkhand has 11 wildlife sanctuaries. Illegal trades in wild animals like pangolin, tortoises and parakeets are common in the state.
-
Navi Mumbai civic body to provide green bins to collect green waste at Vashi gardens
To resolve the issue of green waste piling up in civic gardens and parks, the garden department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has allocated 122 new green bins for 30 public gardens in Vashi. This will be implemented as a pilot project in Vashi ward and replicated in other nodes. The Vashi ward comprises row houses and gardens that are frequented by residents for recreational purposes.
-
Kamothe residents forced to put up with overflowing drainage
Residents of Kamothe are facing the problem of overflowing drains for more than six months, leading to foul stench and unhygienic surroundings. The issue is faced largely by the residents of Sector 6, 9 and 34 and they have already complained to CIDCO. “The issue of drainage overflow is the maximum at Kamothe Sectors 6, 9 and 34, and we have urged that it should be resolved on a priority basis,” he said.
