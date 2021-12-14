NCB seizes 13 cr worth drugs in courier

Mumbai Mumbai zonal office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) carried out eight operations in the past two days and seized nearly 10kg of multiple drugs and psychotropic substances, estimated to be worth ₹13 crore in the illicit market. An Ivory Coast national has been arrested by the NCB in connection with the seizures.

The seized drugs, which mainly include amphetamine and opium, were to be smuggled to different destinations in Europe, America, Gulf countries and Australia through courier parcels. An NCB officer said the consignments were being smuggled to meet the demand for new year celebrations.

NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said his team carried out eight operations in last two days and raided multiple premises across Mumbai. “During the operation, approximately 2.296kg amphetamine, 3.906kg of opium, 2.525kg (more than 10,000 pills) Zolpidem were seized. Private places including offices of some courier service providers were raided in Andheri, Dongri and other areas,” said Wankhede.

He added that the seized amphetamine has been manufactured in Mumbai, while opium was suspected to be brought from Madhya Pradesh. The cartel, he said, was believed to have sent drugs abroad in the last two months, as they were very active during this time. The agency also suspects that the cartel was highly organised and sophisticated.

“They used modus operandi which we haven’t heard of. The racket members were smuggling drugs by cleverly concealing them in cavities of stethoscopes, bicycle helmets, ovens, hose pipes, bangles, hard disks and in packets of grocery items such as eatables, corn flakes, snack mix and other grocery items,” said Wankhede.

Initial probe by NCB has revealed that the drugs were being supplied to meet orders received from Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Dubai, Maldives and other European countries.

“We have arrested one John Bkayoko, an Ivory Coast national after his role was ascertained. He is the common link in at least three cases. He had booked the couriers and was the point person for the foreign cartels in India. Fake identity cards and two passports have also been seized from the foreigner. He would be produced before the court on Wednesday for remand,” Wankhede added.

