NCB shows Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan’s chats to judge, gets custody till Oct 7

MUMBAI: A metropolitan magistrate court on Monday extended till October 7, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and two others, arrested with him for alleged drug abuse.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate RM Nerlikar extended the NCB custody of the three after the agency said it has recovered an intermediate quantity of drugs from one of them, and Aryan Khan was accompanying them. Besides, the court also took into consideration the NCB contention that the investigation was at a preliminary and crucial stage.

NCB on Saturday night raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and busted a party where drugs were allegedly being used. The agency on Sunday afternoon arrested Aryan, the eldest son of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, for alleged possession and consumption of illegal drugs.

The two others also arrested by NCB were Arbaaz Merchant, a resident of Bandra and a friend of Aryan, and Munmun Dhamecha, a fashion designer from Madhya Pradesh.

“Khan and others were on the cruise ship where the agency busted a rave party,” NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede had said.

The three, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, were taken to JJ Hospital for a medical check-up at about 1.30pm. Doctors also took their swabs for RT-PCR Covid test. They were later taken to the NCB office and were produced before the Esplanade Court at about 3.15 pm.

Additional solicitor general Anil Singh and advocate Advait Sethna, who appeared for NCB, submitted that the agency has seized Aryan Khan’s mobile phone and found several chats which allegedly show his connection with drug dealers. “It is necessary to confront all accused in the custodial remand,” Singh asserted.

He said the WhatsApp chat clearly shows the nexus, contain the discussions of cash transactions of Aryan Khan. There are international transactions and further probe underway, Singh submitted.

The senior law officer showed some chats to the court to allege that Aryan Khan was in touch with some unknown persons about buying charas (hashish), monetary aspects, and NCB needs to find out who those unknown persons.

The investigation is at a preliminary stage and the agency needs to unravel code words used by the accused to communicate with peddlers, Singh said adding that there are several cash transactions between the accused for which they need to be confronted with each other.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, appearing for Aryan Khan, opposed the prayer for extension of custody, insisting that Aryan Khan was not involved in any sale, purchase or consumption of drugs. Nothing incriminating was recovered from the 23-year-old or anybody related to him from amongst the people on the ship, he said.

He submitted that Aryan only knew Merchant, from whom 6 grams of charas was allegedly seized. Maneshinde claimed that Aryan did not know the other accused.

“The agency can’t simply rely on WhatsApp chats to seek more custody, as there was no other material on record found from me or people related to me,” said Maneshinde, speaking on behalf of the actor’s son.

He pointed out that Aryan was invited as a guest and therefore he did not have a boarding card, ticket and best suite on the ship was allotted to him because he was invited as a special guest.

He added Aryan didn’t have any contact with organisers, dealers or any other people on the cruise. “Nothing has been found in my bag during the search,” said Maneshinde.

“The NCB officers came, nabbed me and brought me to NCB office, apparently because his friend Arbaaz Merchant was allegedly found with 6 gm charas, a small quantity of the contraband material.

“Nothing is seized from me (Aryan) or my friends,” Maneshinde submitted. “The contraband is seized from others who are not my friends and have no connection with me,” he added.

The lawyer further pointed out that NCB officers have already downloaded Aryan’s WhatsApp chats while on the ship and claimed that I was involved in international drug trafficking. “I am not involved in any drug supply, consumption during my foreign trips,” the lawyer said.

The lawyer also underlined that NCB officers had already interrogated the 23-year-old for the last 48 hours and found nothing. “I am a twenty-three-year-old with no criminal antecedents.”

NCB registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, after officers seized 13 gms of cocaine, 21 gm of hashish, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy), 5gm mephedrone, and cash worth ₹1.33 lakh at International Cruise Terminal, Green Gate Mumbai.

The drug enforcement agency also arrested five others from the cruise, identified by NCB as Vikrant Chhokar, 32, Mohak Jaiswal, 28, Ishmeet Singh Chacha, 33, Gomit Chopra, 28, and Nupur Satija, 29, all residents of Gurgaon, Greater Noida and Delhi.