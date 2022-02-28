NCP leader Nawab Malik discharged from the JJ Hospital

Maharashtra Cabinet minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik was discharged from JJ Hospital on Monday where he was admitted on Friday following abdominal pain.

The 62-year-old politician has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the PMLA case against Dawood Ibrahim and his gang members.

Malik’s sister Saeeda Khan on Monday confirmed that Malik was discharged from the hospital. “He is not completely fine, but his condition is stable, hence he has been discharged from the hospital,” she said.

The minister was admitted under the Urology department. On Monday he was discharged and taken back to the ED’s office for questioning.

ED has linked Malik indirectly to the Dawood Ibrahim gang, claiming that he usurped a prime property at Kurla-Goawala Compound, admeasuring about 3 acres and valued at about Rs. 300 crore. It has been alleged that while the land owner did not get a penny, Malik paid an amount of Rs. 60 lakh to Dawood’s sister Haseena Parkar for her purported share in the property and thus, funded the fugitive gangster’s illegal activities.

The special PMLA court has remanded Malik to ED’s custody till March 3.