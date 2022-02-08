NCP leader Nawab Malik gets another contempt notice for Sameer Wankhede remarks

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Tuesday issued show-cause notice to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on the contempt petition filed by Dnyandev Wankhede, father of former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who accused Malik of violating his undertaking to the court.

Malik, who faces a defamation case filed by Dnyandev Wankhede, promised on November 29 that he will not make any defamatory statements against Dnyandev or his family. Dnyandev Wankhede filed a contempt case against him in December after Nawab Malik, who is a minister in the Maharashtra government, continued his attacks. Dnyandev filed a contempt petition against Malik but the minister was let off after tendering an unconditional apology, pointing out that he wasn’t aware that his responses to questions from the media in interviews were also barred.

Dnyandev Wankhede last month approached the division bench of justices SJ Kathawalla and Milind Jadhav with another contempt petition, complaining that Nawab Malik made defamatory statements against his family on December 28, January 2 and January 3.

Senior advocate Birendra Saraf, appearing for the former NCB officer’s father, told the high court on Tuesday that Nawab Malik continued to make defamatory statements on the pretext of highlighting a hearing by the caste scrutiny committee against Sameer Wankhede.

Saraf said the comments made by Malik on the three days were designed to defame Sameer as Malik referred to the committee’s proceedings as the “fake caste certificate inquiry”.

Advocate Karl Tamboly, who appeared for Malik, however, insisted that his statements were only intended to inform the public of the caste scrutiny committee calling Sameer Wankhede for the hearing. In the affidavit submitted on behalf of Malik, Tamboly said the statements were made on the assumption that it was within the ambit of undertaking given by him and he hadn’t even named Sameer Wankhede and it was the petitioner who added the name in the excerpts furnished to the court in the contempt petition.

The bench, however, said the usage of the word “fake” cited by the excerpts provided by Dnyandev Wankhede indicated that Malik was trying to defame Sameer Wankhede and hence Malik was liable to show cause why action should not be initiated against him for contempt of court.

Malik has been told to respond to the notice by February 21.

The bench also noted that if Malik was contesting the veracity of the statement attributed to him by the petitioner, he should have given the accurate version.

“We are therefore not satisfied with the respondent and direct registry to issue show cause notice returnable on February 21,” observed the bench.