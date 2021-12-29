Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NCP MP Supriya Sule, husband test positive for Covid-19, have no symptoms yet

Supriya Sule had been attending the winter session of the state legislature.
Nationalist Congress Party MP, Supriya Sule, addressing party workers at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium. (Bachchan Kumar/HT file photo)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 03:19 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule and her husband Sadanand Sule have tested positive for Covid-19, the Maharashtra leader wrote on Twitter. The NCP MP further urged everyone who came in contact with themselves to get tested, adding that the couple did not have any symptoms so far.

“Sadanand and I, both of us have tested positive for COVID - 19. We do not have any symptoms. Requesting everyone who has come in contact with us to get themselves tested. Take Care,” she wrote.

It is not known yet if the duo have been infected by the new Omicron strain.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad tested positive for the coronavirus disease with mild symptoms. This is the second time she has been infected by the viral infection.

The minister had been attending the ongoing winter session of the state legislature that ends today.

Earlier in the day, health minister Rajesh Tope said the rise in the Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra was “alarming”.

According to last available data, the state registered 2,172 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. It has also reported 67 cases of the Omicron variant of which 91 patients have recovered.

