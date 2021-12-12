NCP: Sharad Pawar will unite Opposition; has key role in 2024 elections

Mumbai: On the 81st birthday of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, his party colleagues said that their octogenarian leader will lead from the front to put up a formidable alternative to incumbent dispensation at the Centre and that a “dramatic change” will follow the 2024 general elections.

The party celebrated its leader’s birthday by holding a rally at Nehru Centre in Mumbai and party workers from various parts of the state attended the event digitally. Key leaders including Members of Parliament Praful Patel and Supriya Sule, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, and state ministers Bhujbal, Malik among others attended the rally.

“Our party may small in size and cadre may be limited but the party workers believe in working for the downtrodden and backward classes. The party worker could not have a sound sleep if people from the unprivileged section of the society are distressed. The socio-political sphere of the society is changing and the party workers need to adapt it by keeping the ideology and philosophies of the reformists in mind,” Pawar said at Sunday’s rally.

Food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal said Pawar can repeat 2019’s “Maharashtra miracle” at the Centre, referring to the unlikely coalition that was formed following the assembly elections that year, which saw Shiv Sena part ways from its long-time ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Today, even larger parties and their leaders at the national level are looking at Pawar ‘saheb’ with hope. He has the ability to bring all of them (the Opposition parties) together. He can do a similar miracle at national level in 2024,” he said.

“It is time to fight fearlessly against the injustice and oppression. A few parties (BJP) have been trying to bring the communal ideology in the country, but they will not succeed. People keep asking if there is an alternative to prime minister Narendra Modi? Pawar ‘saheb’ will take the lead in putting up the alternative. He will bring the Opposition parties with different mindsets together to take this battle forward. He will play the key role in it,” state minority affairs minister Nawab Malik said.

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayat Patil said that central agencies were misusing their power to target opponents. “Central agencies target the leaders from non-BJP parties if they deny going along with the ruling party. The leaders from the non-BJP parties are targeted. Anil Deshmukh was raided seven times by Central Bureau of Investigation. Even family members are not spared. Everybody, even the citizens at village level know how the Enforcement Directorate works,” he said.

Bhujbal said that the BJP was misleading people saying that NCP and the government are responsible for quashing of OBC reservation. He Pawar had initiated OBC reservation in the 1990s.

MP Amol Kolhe said that the people of Maharashtra want Pawar to become the prime minister of the country. “If a leader from Gujarat, which has 26 MPs, can become the PM, why can’t a leader from Maharashtra with 48 Lok Sabha seats occupy the top seat of the country?” he asked.