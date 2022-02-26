NCP’s Nawab Malik admitted to hospital days after arrest
- A court has remanded the senior NCP leader in the ED custody till March 3 following his arrest in an alleged money laundering case.
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate two days ago, was admitted to the state-run JJ Hospital here on Friday after he complained of stomach pain, an official said.
On Friday morning, Malik complained of stomach ache and was taken to the hospital around 11.30 am, an official from the JJ Hospital told news agency PTI.
Malik’s daughter Saeeda Khan said that her father had multiple co-morbidities.
“He has been admitted in the hospital as significant amount of blood passed through urine,” Khan said. Malik, who is minority development minister and also chief spokesperson of the NCP, was arrested on February 23 in connection with a probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.
