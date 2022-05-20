Nearly 25 new outstation trains to northern India are expected to become operational in 2023
Mumbai: Rail passengers travelling from Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will have better connectivity with other parts of the country as nearly 25 new outstation trains to northern India are expected to become operational in 2023. Two new outstation train terminals are under construction in Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai, and are expected to be ready next year. Two platforms for outstations trains are also set to come up in Jogeshwari, however the Western Railway is still waiting for the nod of the railway board before starting work on them.
At present, there are 462 outstation trains operating from different terminals in the city. With the addition, this number will go up to 487. There number of outstation train terminuses will also increase to 9.
Currently, a passenger residing in Navi Mumbai has to travel to Kalyan, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) or Thane to board outstation trains. The Kalamboli outstation terminus will host trains heading to New Delhi, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The new Jogeshwari platforms are expected to cater to new trains heading to Gujarat and Rajasthan.
“Work on the new outstation train terminus is going on and will be completed within the deadline. The train terminus will not just increase connectivity but also reduce passenger city commuting travel,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.
“Western Railway has constructed two railway stabling lines, 530-m long in all, at the Jogeshwari railway station,” Sumit Thakur, chief public relation officer, WR, said. Stabling lines are railway lines wherein empty trains are stabled after arriving before they are taken for washing.
“The present outstation train routes are over stressed and operating at full capacity. After the new train terminus is functional, new local trains can also be operated,” said a senior Central Railway official.
The new terminal at Kalamboli will include two railway lines between Kalamboli and Panvel railway stations, an outstation train building, a train maintenance shed besides extending foot over bridges, building new ones and a subway for passengers.
Transport experts have stated that the construction of new terminals will facilitate reduction in crowding inside local trains. “As the population has shifted towards the north and people residing in suburbs and MMR have to travel to the city to board outstation trains, and this results in crowding. New terminuses will not just improve the outstation train network but also local train experience,” said AV Shenoy, a transport expert.
Police complete interrogation, suspected Khalistani terrorists sent to judicial custody
Suspected Khalistani terrorists Gurpreet and Amandeep have been sent to judicial custody on Thursday after police completed interrogation with them. After bringing them back from Telangana, a team of the Crime Investigation Agency-I of the Karnal police produced them in the district court and they were sent to judicial custody as police did not seek further remand.
Defying govt orders, Karnal farmers begin paddy transplantation
Farmers in several villages of Karnal have started transplantation of paddy, defying government orders that prohibit sowing of the water-guzzling crop before June 15. As per the reports, farmers were seen pumping out groundwater and flooding their fields in Samora, Ramba, Salaru, Sangoha, Sangohi, Darar, Churni and Bibipur villages of Indri block in district in lack of action by authorities. They can grow three-four crops per year.
Maruti Suzuki, Haryana ink pact for Sonepat plant
Auto major, Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Thursday signed an agreement with the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation for allotment of land to set up a car manufacturing unit on 800 acre at the industrial model township Kharkhauda in Sonepat. The decision to allot IMT Kharkhauda land to MSIL was taken during a meeting of the Haryana Enterprise Promotion Board, headed by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on November 13 last year.
LS Speaker to inaugurate UP Assembly’s orientation programme today
LUCKNOW Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will on Friday inaugurate the UP Assembly's two-day orientation programme for new members and implementation of the e-Vidhan system. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav and state assembly speaker Satish Mahana will be present at the inaugural session and address new members there. Minister for finance and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna will give a vote of thanks on the occasion.
Kidnapped to raise cash for marriage, cops rescue toddler in 17 hrs from clutches of security guard
Mumbai: A security guard has been arrested on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping a three-year-old son of a labourer from an under-construction site in Malad (west) for a ransom of ₹50,000. The Malad police traced the security guard and rescued the toddler in 17 hours after the incident was reported. The child's parents then approached the Malad police and reported the matter.
