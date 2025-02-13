MUMBAI: Postgraduate medical education (NEET PG) aspirants in the state remain in a state of uncertainty due to the postponement of NEET PG Round 3 counselling. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has meanwhile announced that it will proceed with the stray vacancy round for All India Quota (AIQ) seats, leaving students worried about their chances. NEET PG aspirants face uncertainty as state delays round 3 counselling

In Maharashtra, the NEET PG Round 3 selection list, which was supposed to be released on February 6, has been postponed as the state awaits an updated list of in-service candidates. The prolonged delay has led 75 aspirants to approach the Supreme Court, seeking a fair chance at postgraduate medical admissions. Meanwhile, the MCC has directed all state counselling authorities to submit data on joined candidates by February 11 to filter out those already holding seats before the AIQ stray vacancy round.

CET Cell on February 12 changed the eligibility criteria, stating that candidates who did not join their MCC Round 3 allotted seats are not eligible for the AIQ stray vacancy round. However, those who “did not report” for MCC Round 3 can participate in state counselling.

Brijesh Sutaria, a parent activist, said, “MCC’s latest notification states that candidates who didn’t report after AIQ Round-3 can still participate in State PG Counselling. However, CET Cell has confirmed it will follow the rules mentioned in the Information Brochure. Now, the major concern is, when will Maharashtra State Round-3 be declared? Round-2 was declared 50 days ago, and since then, candidates and parents have been left clueless. CET Cell is still awaiting data from NBEMS, further delaying the process.”

He further said that this uncertainty has jeopardised the entire counselling system, leaving students in limbo - neither able to secure admission nor continue in their current jobs. Immediate affirmative action is required to resolve these grievances and ensure a fair and transparent process, he added.