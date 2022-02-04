NEET-PG 2022 to be held on May 21

Mumbai: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions to post graduate medical courses will be held on May 21, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced on Friday, a day after the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) had sought the postponement of the exam by six to eight weeks.

“Pursuant to the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NEET-PG 2022 will now be conducted on May 21, 2022,” said the notification.

The online application window for submission of applications for NEET-PG 2022 which was earlier notified to be closed on February 4 (till 11.55 pm) shall now continue till March 25 (till 11:55 pm), it said.

In the letter by DGHS, officials had highlighted that the request stems from the various representations received by the government seeking postponement of the exam.

“Lot of representations are being received from medical doctors regarding the request to delay NEET-PG 2022 examination date of March 12 since it is clashing with the NEET-PG 2021 counselling. Also, many of the interns will not be able to participate in PG counselling 2022 by the month of May/June 2022,” the letter said.

A delay in conducting exams in 2021 due to rising Covid-19 cases left thousands of MBBS graduates ineligible to appear for the NEET-PG exam in March this year. Another few thousand MBBS graduates who are currently completing their internship were also worried about wasting an academic year as they would not have been eligible for the entrance exam without completing their internship.

“Keeping the above facts in view, the honourable minister of health has taken the decision to postpone NEET-PG 2022 by 6-8 weeks, or suitably. Hence, the decision of the minister may be complied with,” said the letter addressed to NBE, the NEET-PG conducting authority.

Due to a surge in Covid-19 cases reported across the country between March and May 2021, several exams had to be postponed or cancelled altogether. The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) conducted MBBS exams in July and students started internships after that.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON