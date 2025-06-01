Negligent lifeguards, lax safety measures led to 11-year-old boy’s death in Mira Road civic pool: MBMC probe

MUMBAI: A three-member inquiry committee appointed by the Mira Bhaindar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has held the contractor and management of a civic swimming pool responsible for the drowning of 11-year-old Granth Mutha at the Gopinath Munde Sports Complex on April 20. The committee found gross negligence, inadequate safety protocols, and untrained lifeguards to be key factors in the tragedy. 11-year-old Granth Mutha

The panel, headed by Additional Commissioner Sambhaji Panpatte, submitted its findings to the MBMC Commissioner. “We have submitted the report to the Commissioner who will take a decision on Tuesday,” Panpatte said.

The committee’s probe found that the pool contractor—Saha Charitable Trust—failed to implement essential safety measures and provided incompetent staff to monitor the swimming camp.

“There were supposed to be four lifeguards on duty at all times, but only three were present when the incident occurred,” said a senior MBMC official. “They failed to keep an eye on the children in the pool, and no one noticed Granth struggling underwater until it was too late.”

The report also noted the absence of emergency equipment, poor crowd control, and a complete lack of active supervision. “The management and contractor have been found responsible for employing unqualified personnel,” the official added.

Granth had enrolled in a 15-day summer vacation swimming camp along with his friends Chaitanya Shah and Paksh Kothari. “Their training sessions were scheduled from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM on weekdays and from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Sundays,” said Hasmukh Mutha, Granth’s father. “Parents were not allowed inside the facility during drop-off or pick-up. On April 20, I was at home when I got a call around noon from Kunal Shah informing me that Granth had drowned and was taken to Tunga Hospital.”

According to the inquiry, Granth struggled underwater for nearly four minutes before another child noticed and informed a lifeguard. The lifeguards reportedly pulled him out but were unable to perform CPR effectively. “It took around seven minutes before any help was administered, by which time it was too late,” Mutha said.

Based on the family’s statement, Navghar police have booked Narayan Nayak (28) and Hingoli Nayak—owners of Saha Charitable Trust—along with two lifeguards, Arjun Kadam (20) and Prathamesh Kadam (23), under sections 106 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“It’s not just the contractor and the lifeguards who are at fault—the MBMC also failed in its duty to verify the qualifications of those tasked with our children’s safety,” said Mutha. “Despite the findings of criminal negligence, there have been no arrests yet. We demand accountability.”