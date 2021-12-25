Nehru Nagar rape and murder of minor: HC upholds life term for Javed Shaikh

Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday upheld life imprisonment for Kurla resident Javed Rehman Shaikh for raping and murdering a 9-year-old girl from Nehru Nagar, Kurla in June 2010.

As per the prosecution case, the incident took place on June 6, 2010. The child went missing after she stepped out to play with children in the neighbourhood. Her parents, Noorjahan and Khurshid - after extensive search, lodged a missing person report with the Nehru Nagar police station.

On June 19, 2010, a local resident Razak Shaikh got information about a decomposed body inside a room in the locality. Shaikh informed the police about it. Noorjahan and Khurshid identified the body as that of their daughter, primarily on the basis of the clothes found lying at the spot.

The case had gathered widespread attention, as two more minor girls had gone missing from the locality. Under pressure to crack the case, the Nehru Nagar police had rounded up 14 suspects and on June 23 sent their samples for DNA fingerprinting. Javed was placed under arrest on July 1, after forensic reports revealed that his DNA matched with the samples collected from the decomposed body.

Police examined 36 witnesses in support of their case against Javed and on September 5, 2015, the sessions court convicted him for kidnapping, raping and killing the minor and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

On Thursday, a division bench of justice SS Shinde and justice Surendra Tavade dismissed his appeal and upheld the life term handed down to him.

The bench held that the prosecution had proved the chains of circumstances against Javed beyond reasonable doubt. Apart from his DNA matching with the samples found on the body of the victim, the bench said, the prosecution duly proved that the deceased was seen with him.

“Similarly, the appellant was last seen together with the deceased girl. The pant of the appellant was stained with the blood for which he has not offered any explanation,” said the bench. It added that the convict had produced red wire – matching with the wire pieces found at the scene of the crime and his pants was found stained with the blood for which he had not offered any explanation.