Neighbour arrested in connection with woman’s murder in Dombivli

The Manpada Police in Dombivli have arrested the neighbour of the 33-year-old woman who was murdered and her body found dumped in the couch of the living room. The neighbour was allegedly a stalker who was interested in the woman but she didn’t reciprocate the feelings and so he allegedly killed her.

The woman was found murdered and her body packed and hidden in a couch at her house in Dombivli on Tuesday. She was allegedly strangled with a tie while there were also a few injuries on her head.

The victim, Supriya Shinde, resided with her husband, Kishore Shinde, 38, and an 11-year-old son at Om Residency in Dawadi village, Dombivli (E).

The accused who has been arrested is known to the victim and stays near their house. The accused would stalk the woman often, claimed the residents of the area. The victim has been staying here for a few years and the accused would desperately follow the woman, according to sources.

An officer from Dombivli Manpada police station said, “It is at a very initial stage and we are yet to question the accused and get the details of the matter. Therefore, we cannot disclose the matter.”

On the morning of February 15, the woman’s husband left for work while her son went to school at around 12.30pm. The two returned together in the evening to realise Supriya was missing. The husband tried to call her friends and relatives. After no one knew her whereabouts, he registered a missing complaint with the police.