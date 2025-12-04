NAVI MUMBAI: The Kamothe Police in Navi Mumbai have arrested a woman who allegedly helped herself to more than 22 tolas of gold jewellery, amounting to ₹26 lakh, from her neighbour’s home, over days, and in absolute silence. Neighbour from hell: Woman held for stealing 22 tolas of gold from neighbour’s house, erasing CCTV trail

Police said complainant Savita Maskar realised on September 27 that jewellery weighing 22.37 tolas had vanished from her Kamothe flat sometime between September 16 and 26. With the theft stretched across several days and no clear starting point, investigators had little to work with. Two special teams were formed to pore over technical evidence and gather intelligence through local informants.

Weeks of patient digging finally pointed officers towards an unlikely suspect, Maskar’s neighbour, Monika Dighe. She was arrested on November 27.

According to police, Maskar had trusted Dighe with a spare key for emergencies. Instead, the neighbour allegedly used it to slip into the flat repeatedly during Maskar’s absence and steal jewellery piece by piece. Investigators later discovered that Dighe had also deleted CCTV footage from cameras outside her own residence covering the dates of the theft.

Police said they became suspicious after spotting inconsistencies in the bank-statement details Dighe had voluntarily submitted. A verification of her account showed that several entries had allegedly been tampered with. Further checks revealed that she had already sold the stolen gold and deposited the money in her bank.

Dighe has been booked under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 340(2) (using a forged document or electronic record as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).