Neral-Matheran toy train may resume services by year-end

MUMBAI The Indian Railways is planning to start rehabilitation works on the 21-km toy train between Neral and Matheran, after services were suspended due to cyclone Nisarg in June 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The railways plans to resume the toy train services by the year-end and had allocated ₹5 crore in the union budget of 2022-23 for the project.

The central railway will undertake rehabilitation of a bridge between Neral and Matheran and will focus on strengthening, providing walls and creating a drainage system to prevent flooding during monsoon. Currently, the train services are available between Aman Lodge and Matheran railway stations.

The railways will focus on a culvert of waterways to facilitate the movement of rainwater along with the creation of approach drains and drains alongside the railway tracks.

“In order to provide continuous smooth travel, multiple works were undertaken on the railway line. Provision of anti-crash barriers, new railway lines, and strengthening of the existing railway tracks were undertaken. The new drainage system will help prevent flooding on the tracks,” said a senior Central Railway official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further, the railways has also installed a new inter-railway communication system called optical fibre communication for the train services. The optical fibre communication system was introduced on the 21-km railway stretch and placed parallel to the tracks to improve the communication network between motorman, guard of the toy train and railway station masters.