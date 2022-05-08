Neral-Matheran toy train may resume services by year-end
MUMBAI The Indian Railways is planning to start rehabilitation works on the 21-km toy train between Neral and Matheran, after services were suspended due to cyclone Nisarg in June 2020.
The railways plans to resume the toy train services by the year-end and had allocated ₹5 crore in the union budget of 2022-23 for the project.
The central railway will undertake rehabilitation of a bridge between Neral and Matheran and will focus on strengthening, providing walls and creating a drainage system to prevent flooding during monsoon. Currently, the train services are available between Aman Lodge and Matheran railway stations.
The railways will focus on a culvert of waterways to facilitate the movement of rainwater along with the creation of approach drains and drains alongside the railway tracks.
“In order to provide continuous smooth travel, multiple works were undertaken on the railway line. Provision of anti-crash barriers, new railway lines, and strengthening of the existing railway tracks were undertaken. The new drainage system will help prevent flooding on the tracks,” said a senior Central Railway official.
Further, the railways has also installed a new inter-railway communication system called optical fibre communication for the train services. The optical fibre communication system was introduced on the 21-km railway stretch and placed parallel to the tracks to improve the communication network between motorman, guard of the toy train and railway station masters.
Pushkar Dhami to visit Champawat constituency tomorrow
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who needs to win the upcoming by-polls to save Dhami's chair and will contest from Champawat, will visit the constituency tomorrow, he said on Sunday. Dhami, who lost from his traditional Khatima constituency from where he contested and won the 2012 and 2017 state polls, will be up against the Congress' Nirmala Gahtori. The by-elections for Champawat will take place on May 31.
How many people died of Covid-19 in Bengaluru in 2020?
Bengaluru's death rate has increased by 15.5% in the year 2020 (the first year of Covid in the country) surpassing the national average of 6%, according to the latest statistics accessed from the Civil Registration System data. While death in Karnataka has seen a rise of 8.5% in the same period. Data procured based on death certificates issued by authorities suggests, that in 2019, 72,861 people died due to various reasons.
‘Contest election against me’: Navneet Rana challenges Uddhav Thackeray
Speaking to reporters after being discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Sunday, independent MP Navneet Kaur Rana challenged Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to contest an election against her.
Foul smell from sewage treatment plan angers Lingadheeranahalli residents
A sewage treatment plant in Bengaluru has got residents up in arms over its foul smell. A restarted sewage treatment plant was started a few days ago at Banashankari VI Stage but the nauseating smell from the plant has residents of Lingadheeranahalli protesting. BBMP started the processing the plant after getting permissions from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and also promised that the National Green Tribunal's guidelines will be followed.
NICU at Sassoon saves 12k infants in 5 years
Since its inception Sassoon General Hospital's NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) has been able to save over 12,000 infants by providing treatment free of charge. Head of the paediatric ward of Sassoon General Hospital, Dr Aarti Kinikar, said, “Any good thing can be successful with teamwork. We have 70 staff members and 59 beds in the unit. The state government has appreciated this unit as the best unit in the state.”
