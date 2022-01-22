Nerul police to trace third child couple sold by couple one-and-a-half years ago

Following the arrest of the husband-wife duo for selling three of their newborns in the last three years, the police have formed a special team to trace the third child who would now be one-and-a-half years old.

The duo, Sharada Ayub Shaikh (30) and Ayub Shaikh (33), were arrested after a social worker observed that though the woman was pregnant last month, her new born was not seen. Nerul police questioned Shaikh and found that she had sold the baby to a woman in Solapur for ₹2 lakh.

“She further revealed later in 2019, a new-born daughter of hers was sold for ₹90,000 to a resident of Belapur and a year-and-a-half ago, a son was sold for ₹1.50 lakh,” assistant police inspector, Raj Ghevdekar from Nerul police station, said.

The couple stayed on the platform of Nerul Railway station and the police suspected that since they did not have a livelihood, they made this a way of earning.

The lady from Belapur who purchased the baby, has also been made a co-accused in the case. “The two-and-a-half-year-old girl from Belapur and the 28-day-old girl from Solapur have been found and handed over to the child welfare department. A special team is trying to find her son who now would be close to a year-and-a-half old. As of now, the couple say that they don’t know whom they gave the child to. They would be in custody till Monday and we would request the court to extend the custody in order to trace the child,” the officer added.