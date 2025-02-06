Mumbai: Five days after the revised auto and taxi fares were introduced on February 1, the process of recalibrating electronic meters has yet to commence, leading to confusion and disputes among stakeholders. New auto, taxi fares delayed as meter recalibration yet to begin

Meter recalibration is essential to ensure accurate fare calculations following a fare revision. As an interim measure, the transport department has introduced QR code-based tariff cards. Only vehicles displaying these cards or using recalibrated meters are permitted to charge the revised fares.

Despite transport department officials asserting that there is no change in the recalibration process, associated costs, or regulatory framework, meter repairers claim there is no written directive detailing the same. This lack of clear guidelines has led to a standoff between Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and meter repairers over the recalibration and installation of electronic meters for autos and taxis.

A recent meeting between the two parties failed to yield a resolution, as meter repairers were instructed to submit their objections directly to the state transport department, which oversees all RTOs in the state.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has over four lakh autorickshaws and 20,000 taxis. The fare revision, which increased the base fare by ₹3 for autos and taxis, took effect on February 1. Under the revised fare structure, the base fare for auto rickshaws has increased from ₹23 to ₹26, while black-and-yellow taxis now charge ₹31 instead of ₹28. The fare for blue-and-silver AC cool cabs has risen from ₹40 to ₹48 for the first 1.5 kilometres.

Meter repairers have expressed concerns over the recalibration charges. “We informed the authorities that we have no objections if the cost of recalibrating electronic meters is set at ₹700. However, they have not addressed issues such as the increased charges imposed by chip manufacturers for reprogramming meters, fees at testing centres, and our service charges for permit holders,” said a meter repairer.

The government has fixed the recalibration cost at ₹700 per meter, which includes ₹280 for the programmed chip and ₹100 for testing. However, meter repairers argue that the actual market costs are higher, making the government-set price unfeasible. Additionally, authorities have mandated that autos and taxis must visit meter repairers within the jurisdiction of the RTO where they are registered. Permit holders have objected to this, arguing that they should be allowed to visit repairers near their homes. Repairers, too, are concerned that jurisdictional restrictions will reduce the number of vehicles they service.

The lack of clarity in the recalibration process has caused inconvenience to passengers, with some auto and taxi drivers demanding higher fares without displaying a tariff card or revised fare chart. The government has mandated that drivers must display updated fare charts, which have been distributed to auto and taxi unions. “We will take strict action if passengers are overcharged by drivers who fail to display new fare charts,” said Vivek Bhimanwar, State Transport Commissioner.

Until the recalibration stalemate is resolved, passengers remain at risk of fare disputes, while auto and taxi operators navigate uncertainty over compliance with the new fare structure.