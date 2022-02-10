New bridge to cut travel time from Dadar and Mahim to Coastal Road

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a move to enable seamless connectivity from Dadar West and Mahim to Coastal Road via Bandra-Worli Sea Link, has proposed to construct a bridge at the Mahim-end of Senapati Bapat Road (ahead of Mahim railway station).

This new bridge will be built over Mahim Causeway, and will run between Fishermen Colony in Mahim and the Western Express Highway (WEH). It will reduce the travel time at peak hours by at least 30 minutes. It is estimated to cost between ₹140 and ₹150 crore. Due to congestion, access to Sea Link or the WEH while coming from Senapati Bapat Road at Mahim takes about 30 minutes for a stretch of one km.

Touted as a mega project that will ease traffic along the arterial road connecting the western suburbs and the island city, the 10.58-km-long Coastal Road is set to be completed by November 2023. It will connect Nariman Point to Sea Link, and is estimated to reduce the travel time by 70%, according to the BMC. The total cost of the project is ₹12,700 crore, while the cost of construction is ₹8,429 crore. Presently, over 50% of work is complete. The length of all 18 interchanges for Coastal Road is 15.66 km.

Commuters from Dadar West and Mahim can access Coastal Road via two ways. They would either have to travel through Dadar market or Elphinstone market via Prabhadevi, Worli, and take a U-turn at Worli Promenade to approach the Worli side of Sea Link. Or they would have to travel from Senapati Bapat Road to SV Road via Bandra Reclamation. The second route presently takes about 30 minutes.

The new bridge will give additional connectivity from Dadar and Mahim, and free up Senapati Bapat Road and SV Road for local traffic, as long-distance commuters heading to Nariman Point will not congest the junctions at these two arterial roads.

The bridge will have two arms or loops, one of which will be towards the WEH, for traffic from the suburbs to the island city. The other arm will be near Sea Link at Bandra, for commuters from the island city to reach the Western suburbs. The length of the first loop is 512 metres, and the second loop is 319 metres. The connecting bridge has a length of 420 metres which will be open for two-way traffic on a four-lane road. Along the right side of the bridge on Senapati Bapat Road will be the Western Railway tracks.

The project is in the planning stage and will require administrative approvals and environmental clearances before work orders can be issued. If all goes according to plan, construction of the bridge can begin after monsoon.

An official from the BMC’s bridges department said, “The area where piers of the bridge are proposed to be located falls under the Coastal Regulation Zone. We will require environmental clearances to move forward.”