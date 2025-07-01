Mumbai: The iconic Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) in Mahalaxmi is set to undergo a significant transformation, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) initiating the redevelopment of its clubhouse area. New clubhouse plans at Mahalaxmi Racecourse take shape

As part of this ambitious overhaul, the club’s second enclosure and several adjacent structures are being demolished to make way for a state-of-the-art, seven-storey clubhouse and a second building, according to civic officials.

The clubhouse will span 17,000 square metres and include two levels of basement parking, as per the proposal put forth by Aakar Architects and Consultants. The top five floors of the seven-storey building will have 177 rooms for lodging, officials said.

The first floor of the new clubhouse will have a bakery, department store, table tennis room, card room, banquet hall, crèche, children’s play area, swimming pool, and kitchen facilities. The second floor will include a library, mini theatre, meeting room, fitness centre, restaurants, and additional kitchen space. Floors 3-6 will have 38 lodging rooms each, while the seventh floor will have 25 rooms. A new second clubhouse building has also been proposed, which will include a banquet hall equipped with a kitchen and pantry.

This redevelopment is part of a broader vision first outlined by former chief minister Eknath Shinde, which called for a complete revamp of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse area. According to a senior official from the BMC’s building proposals department, the clubhouse’s redevelopment is being carried out in accordance with a public notice issued six months ago and approved by the state government.

The BMC’s notification identifies six plots within the racecourse complex for various types of development. Plot A, measuring 29.4 acres, is earmarked for a public park or theme park. Plot B, covering 77 acres, will remain an existing recreation ground. Plot C, which spans 1.96 acres, has not been designated for any specific amenity. Plot D, covering 26.32 acres, will be used for horse stables. Plot E includes the existing 34.12-acre racetrack. Plot F, spread over 32.17 acres, is currently home to the racecourse club and gymkhana.

On the 32.17-acre club plot, the BMC has proposed several modern facilities, including a gymnasium, departmental store, swimming pool, viewing deck, upgraded spectator stands, and a new clubhouse. The adjacent stable area is also set to be modernised, with provisions for new stables, a pool, a veterinary hospital, staff quarters, and associated infrastructure.

For the public park or theme park proposed on Plot A, the BMC plans to introduce a variety of green and recreational elements. These will include a botanical garden, a children’s park, walking tracks, water bodies, and spaces for art, culture, yoga, and vipassana. The design ensures that the public will enjoy an unfettered view of the entire racecourse track from all levels of the stand.