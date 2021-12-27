New east-west link bridges threaten mangrove ecology

Mumbai: A series of proposed vehicular bridges in the north-west suburbs, meant to improve connectivity between Andheri, Madh, Borivali and Gorai region, will eat into a mangrove area just over the size of Azad Maidan, show publicly available documents. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) have sought the forest department’s nod as well as coastal regulation zone clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) for diverting four mangrove patches totalling 29.6 acres in size. By comparison, the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai measures 27 acres.

Of the four mangrove patches, the one in Pahadi Goregaon village, Borivali Taluka measures 11.5 acres, and will be diverted for a BMC-built bridge over the Oshiwara River and Malad creek in three wards – K-West, P-South and P-North. “This missing link will connect the areas of Malad to Lokhandwala, Millat Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Infinity Mall, Laxmi industrial Estate, Behram Baug. This link is further connected to a proposed bridge on Ramchander Nullah (in Malad); hence can be connected to Malad-Marve road easily,” the BMC said in a submission to the forest department in October this year. The BMC is seeking forest clearance (FC) for the bridge, which is expected to service around 75,000 private vehicles per day.

Another patch of mangroves, 12.9 acres in size, is proposed to be diverted by the MMRDA in Gorai village, to connect Gorai area with the mainland at Borivali. The MMRDA’s FC submission says: “There is no direct vehicular connectivity from Mumbai to Gorai creek. A lengthy detour of 28.8km is required if one has to reach here.” This road, the MMRDA explained, will particularly benefit visitors to the Global Vipassana Pagoda in Gorai, which attracts more than 3000 visitors on weekdays and up to 15000 visitors on weekends.

“This network will successfully reduce traffic congestion on Link Road, SV Road, and western express highway (WEH), from Andheri, Oshiwara and Malad onwards. They will cut travel time between Oshiwara and Madh by approximately one hour during peak hours,” said an official from the office of the chief engineer (bridges), BMC, who did not wish to be named.

The MMRDA said, “Seventy percent of visitors come from Borivali site using the Essel World jetty to reach Pagoda. Visitors have to wait in long queue for about 2 to 3 hours sometime to get in to ferry. Another route is from Bhayandar which is around 40 km distance and time consuming and expensive... To mitigate the above difficulties... MMRDA intends to carry out the detailed study of the construction of proposed Bridge across Borivali Creek and subsequent development of road network connectivity to Global Pagoda. The total length of the proposed bridge will be around 550m approximately and will consist of approximately 5km of approach roads and development of road connectivity to Global Pagoda.”

The other two projects for which smaller mangrove parcels are sought to be diverted are about two acres each, and will be used to build “missing links” between Madh and Versova and from Lagoon Road to Infiniti Mall in Malad, in P-North ward. The projects are being undertaken by the BMC as part of a network of six elevated roads in the north-western suburbs, to ease pressure on SV Road, Link Road and the Western Express Highway.

Currently, commuters travelling to Madh, Marve, or Malwani from Borivali or Andheri take either the Link Road or SV Road up to Evershine Nagar, and turn onto the Malad-Marve Road. Those travelling to Manori from Borivali have to go via Mira Road-Bhayander and Uttan. The proposed roads will connect the Oshiwara Link Road to the creek in Malad (for which the BMC has sought to divert 11 acres of mangroves), Inorbit mall in Malad to Malwani, Infinity Mall in Malad to Lagoon Road near the Malad-Marve highway and Dharavali road in Madh creek. The other two elevated roads are the links between Madh and Versova, and Marve and Manori, which was first proposed by the BMC over five years ago, but did not take off.

Anand Pendharkar, a city-based ecologist and nature educator, expressed concern over the manner in which the mangrove forests continue to be fragmented for development projects. “This is ironic, because mangroves are essential against protecting our buildings, roads and other existing infrastructure. For Mumbai, they are going to be essential in minimising damage from sea level rise and cyclones. Landscape fragmentation will weaken their ability to hold off storm surges. Second, small development projects like these do not ever consider their impact on biodiversity. Even non-food species like mudskippers or fiddler crabs, which are not covered under the Indian Wildlife Act, have a role to play in the environment. The mangrove swamp is an ecosystem and not just trees by themselves.”

Stalin D, director of NGO Vanashakti, and petitioner in a Bombay High Court PIL seeking better protection of mangroves across the state, said the extent of forests sought to be diverted for these bridges is worrying. “On the one hand, you have the state government publicising its efforts at bringing mangroves under legal protection, but there are several projects like these for which they are constantly being diverted. The impact of these projects has not been thought through. Take Oshiwara river which already has two bridges across it. More bridges will perforate the swamp and interfere with the flow of tidal water. Compensatory afforestation elsewhere will not make up for local damage,” Stalin said.