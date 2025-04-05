New India Coop Bank case: Ex-GM’s brain mapping test positive

MUMBAI: The results of a brain mapping test on Hitesh Mehta, the main accused in the New India Cooperative Bank case, have come back positive, supporting crucial details he has revealed in the investigation so far. Mumbai, India - Feb. 15, 2025:Hitesh Mehta, the general manager of New India Cooperative Bank, detained by EOW dept and brought to CP Office after medical, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, February 15, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

In a separate but related development, a metropolitan court has approved the application of the police to declare former chairperson of the bank, Hiren Bhanu, and his wife Gauri, former vice-chairperson of the bank, as proclaimed offenders. The Bhanus are believed to have left the country and are overseas.

On the test conducted on Mehta, general manager of the scheduled bank, police said the results of the Brain Electrical Oscillation Signature Profiling (BEOSP) test were positive. “The test reports support what Mehta has told us so far. During the test, he confessed to committing the crime and the involvement of the accused he has named,” said a police officer investigating the case.

The BEOSP test was conducted as a polygraph test conducted on Mehta was inconclusive.

Police said it has now emerged that Hiren Bhanu and Mehta worked together to spirit away cash from the bank’s vaults for Bhanu’s personal use. The money would be deposited back after a few months. Taking a cue from Bhanu, Mehta began siphoning off cash on his own, intending to use it to multiply the sum before returning it to the vaults. Mehta claims the fraud surfaced before he could put the money back, according to a police officer with the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police.

“Mehta gave money to builder Dharmesh Paun for an SRA project. The latter was to return the money with interest. He gave money to Javed Azam, who opened ten electronic showrooms in Bihar under the ‘Digital Duniya’ banner. He too was supposed to return the money. Mehta gave money from the vaults to Rajeev Ranjan Pandey, who told Mehta they would get more money if they invested it in companies,” said the police officer.