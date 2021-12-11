New study gives peak into Vengurla Archipelago’s ecosystem

Mumbai An ongoing study by the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) -- funded by the state forest department’s Mangrove Foundation -- has given researchers key insights into the biodiversity of the Vengurla Archipelago in Sindhudurg district, known to harbour the largest congregation of Indian Swiftlets, a protected bird species endemic to India’s Western Ghats and Sri Lanka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, researchers observed that these swiftlets and other birds are key to the survival of various cave-dwelling invertebrates in the area, as their droppings provide energy in the absence of light and vegetation.

The Vengurla Archipelago comprises about 20 islets, roughly 10km from the coast, of which three islets are comparatively large, namely New Lighthouse Island, Old Lighthouse Island, and Burnt Island. The birds are found in the four caves between the New Lighthouse and Burnt Island. One of these caves, called Pakoli Ghal on Burnt Island, is where the Indian swiftlet nests and roosts in the thousands.

Other species including rock pigeons, tawny pipits, dusky crag-martins and western reef egrets have also been seen here. In 2012, the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) had designated these rocks as an Important Bird Area (IBA), making it one of 467 such sites across the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The swiftlet is particularly vulnerable as its nests (which are made up of hardened saliva) are used to cook a Chinese delicacy called bird’s nest soup. Vengurla has previously witnessed rampant poaching of swiftlet nests (prior to the species being brought under the purview of the Wildlife Protection Act) and between 2001-02, seven smugglers operating in the area were arrested.

“Fortunately, during our study period, we have not found any indication of this activity continuing,” said Dr Shirish Manchi of SACON, who is leading the study and has spent two decades working on the conservation of the Edible Nest-Swiftlet (a related species) in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

In an interim report submitted to the Mangrove Foundation in March this year, and which was shared with Hindustan Times this week, researchers noted that “a detailed study on flora and fauna on these islands has not been done... Most visits by researchers or naturalists to the Vengurla Rocks were for exploring the Avifauna on the islands and in caves.” SACON has attempted to document, for the first time, the various orders of cave-dwelling fauna and their relationship to these birds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We conducted three repetitive, systematic surveys in the pre-monsoon season (December to February) in Pakoli Ghal on Burnt Island. We documented the presence of invertebrates from eleven different orders; (1) Diptera (flies, mosquitoes), (2) Orthoptera (crickets), (3) Lepidoptera (Moths and butterflies), (4) Araneae (spider), (5) Crustacea (Crabs), (6) Blattodea (Cockroach), (7) Coleoptera (Beetle), (8) Hymenoptera (ants), (9) Microlepidoptera (Micro-moths), (10) Squamata (Gecko) and (11) Scolopendromorpha (Centipedes),” they wrote, adding that work is ongoing to identify these taxa at a species level.

“Since March 2021, in the post-monsoon season, we may have encountered even more orders of invertebrates, which will be detailed in a final report early next year. Since the caves are very remote and do not have a lot of light in them, the survival of these invertebrates depends on the birds, who defecate in the caves and provide an important source of energy,” Manchi explained. Guano contains high amounts of nutrients like nitrate and ammonium, and over time accumulates to form a substrate on the rocky surfaces of the cave.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For example, during the study, researchers observed that plaster bagworms and beetle larvae feeding on and living in swiftlet droppings. “Indian Swiftlets inside the cave play an essential role in providing shelter and unlimited food supply for various organisms in caves. Hence, the presence of a diversity of species orders is apparent,” the researchers have noted.

Rock pigeons, they found, were also bringing in vegetative nest-building material, which falls on the cave floor and is then used as an energy source by the invertebrates. “Further studies will be required to understand the contribution of each bird to the cave ecosystem,” the interim report says.

These findings are significant because biospeleology (i.e. a branch of biology dealing with the study of ‘troglofauna’, or cave-dwelling organisms) is in a very nascent stage in India. “With the exception of a few caves of states of Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and the Andaman Islands, we do not have systematic cave faunal studies in the country despite there being a lot of potential for them,” Manchi added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This study will also form the basis for a broader project by SACON – funded by the union environment ministry – on studying the biology, ecology and conversation value of Indian Swiftlets in Maharashtra. Commissioned in January 2020, that study has been delayed on account of the pandemic. “We are also hoping to put together a comprehensive document on cave fauna in the Konkan, from Palghar in the north to Sindhudurg in the south, which has never been done before. But that will have to be done as a separate exercise,” Manchi added.

Dr Manas Manjrekar, deputy director (research) at the Mangrove Foundation, explained that the forest department may also consider initiating ecotourism activities in the area. “But before we can take any decision on that, we need to have some basic understanding of how the ecosystem works. The tourism part is secondary as of now,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhau Katdare, the founder of NGO Sahyadri Nisarga Mitra, which first detected the poaching of swiftlet nests in Vengurla some 20 years ago, said, “We knew these islands were used as a breeding and nesting area for a number of coastal birds, including swiftlets. There is even a mention in the Maharashtra State Gazzeteer of the official sale of these nests. When we first visited the island in 2000 we saw that there were long ladders and bamboo scaffolds which had been set up specifically for the purpose of obtaining the nests from high areas in the caves, but thanks to ours and the forest department’s efforts this is no longer a practice there and we have seen the swiftlet population double. But as for the caves themselves very little is known about them.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}