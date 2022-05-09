NIA raids 29 locations linked to suspected aides of Dawood Ibrahim

Mumbai: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at 29 locations in Mumbai and neighbouring Mira Bhayander connected to 21 persons, including Suhail Khandwani, a trustee of Haji Ali Dargah and Mahim Dargah, many of whom were questioned by the federal agency in connection with a case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and some of his close associates.

Apart from Khandwani, NIA searched premises connected to Samir Hingora, a convict in March 1993 serial bombings in Mumbai; Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruit, the brother-in-law of Shakeel Shaikh aka Chhota Shakeel; Guddu Pathan, a relative of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar and Qayyum Shaikh, a resident of Bhiwandi.

NIA raided 24 places within Mumbai and 5 places within the limits of Mira Bhayander police commissionerate on Monday, the agency said in a release.

“During the searches conducted today at premises of the suspected associates of Dawood Ibrahim, various incriminating materials, including electronic devices, documents of investments in real estate, cash and firearms, were seized,” the release added.

A senior NIA official confirmed the development saying the raids are ongoing at multiple locations in western suburbs like Bandra, Santacruz, Goregaon, Malad and Borivali while in South and Central Mumbai’s Nagpada, Grant Road and Parel and Mahim areas, connected to the drug trafficking suspects and hawala operators.

The NIA had on February 3 registered a case against Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, his brother Anees, their close associates Shakeel Shaikh aka Chhota Shakeel, Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon alias Tigar Memon and Zaved Patel aka Javed Chikna and others for their alleged involvement in arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering, circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes and unauthorised possession or involvement of assets for raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda (AQ).

Based on the NIA case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case against Dawood and his close associates and has arrested Maharashtra minority development minister Nawab Malik for allegedly usurping a ₹300 crore-worth property at Kurla from a local resident with the help of Dawood Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar.

