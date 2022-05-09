NIA raids 29 locations linked to suspected aides of Dawood Ibrahim
Mumbai: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at 29 locations in Mumbai and neighbouring Mira Bhayander connected to 21 persons, including Suhail Khandwani, a trustee of Haji Ali Dargah and Mahim Dargah, many of whom were questioned by the federal agency in connection with a case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and some of his close associates.
Apart from Khandwani, NIA searched premises connected to Samir Hingora, a convict in March 1993 serial bombings in Mumbai; Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruit, the brother-in-law of Shakeel Shaikh aka Chhota Shakeel; Guddu Pathan, a relative of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar and Qayyum Shaikh, a resident of Bhiwandi.
NIA raided 24 places within Mumbai and 5 places within the limits of Mira Bhayander police commissionerate on Monday, the agency said in a release.
“During the searches conducted today at premises of the suspected associates of Dawood Ibrahim, various incriminating materials, including electronic devices, documents of investments in real estate, cash and firearms, were seized,” the release added.
A senior NIA official confirmed the development saying the raids are ongoing at multiple locations in western suburbs like Bandra, Santacruz, Goregaon, Malad and Borivali while in South and Central Mumbai’s Nagpada, Grant Road and Parel and Mahim areas, connected to the drug trafficking suspects and hawala operators.
The NIA had on February 3 registered a case against Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, his brother Anees, their close associates Shakeel Shaikh aka Chhota Shakeel, Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon alias Tigar Memon and Zaved Patel aka Javed Chikna and others for their alleged involvement in arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering, circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes and unauthorised possession or involvement of assets for raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda (AQ).
Based on the NIA case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case against Dawood and his close associates and has arrested Maharashtra minority development minister Nawab Malik for allegedly usurping a ₹300 crore-worth property at Kurla from a local resident with the help of Dawood Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar.
Railway line expansion in MMR to eat into 17 hectares of forest cover
As per a proposal pending with the state forest department, the construction of a third railway line between Kalyan and Kasara in the Thane district will eat into over 17 hectares of notified forest land -- more than one-and-a-half times the size of Azad Maidan. The railway line is expected to be operational by March 2025.
UP MP calls meeting of saints to stop Raj Thackeray from entering Ayodhya
Mumbai: Amid hThackeray'stussle with Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's impending Ayodhya visit has courted controversy in Uttar Pradesh. A Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has opposed his visit, called for a meeting of top saints and head priests (Mahants) of all temples in Ayodhya on Tuesday to devise a strategy to stop the MNS chief from entering the city.
Fire breaks out in Bandra high-rise, no casualties
Mumbai: In yet another incident of a fire in a high-rise building in Mumbai, a level 2 blaze erupted on the 14th floor of the ground plus the 21-storey Jivesh building on Bandstand Road in Bandra at 7.46 pm. Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed 16 fire engines and jumbo tankers to the spot. The cooling operation was ongoing till late at night. During cooling operations, 31-year-old firefighter Kaushal Rajput received minor injuries.
Power outage: Katraj residents swelter for 7 hours
PUNE Residents of Katraj witnessed a seven-hour power outage on Monday from 12 noon till 7pm. Areas like Prabhat road also had a power outage in the evening hours. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited official Twitter handle tweeted, “Due to feeder fault electricity supply has been discontinued. Power will resume at 4:00 pm.” However, it was restored at 7 pm.
Exams should be conducted by MPSC, not by private agencies: MVA minister Bacchu Kadu
PUNE After the students' demands, MVA minister Bacchu Kadu has written a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding that the Maharashtra Public Service Commission group B, group C and group D exams be conducted by themselves instead of hiring private agencies. Kadu has made the demand looking at the last few years experience, corruption and paper leak cases by these agencies.
