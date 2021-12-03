Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Nigerian arrested in Diva for trying to sell drug

A 44-year-old Nigerian has been arrested from Diva with 250g of Mephedrone; police claimed that there could be more arrests in the drug case
Published on Dec 03, 2021 06:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

A 44-year-old Nigerian was arrested from Diva with 250g of Mephedrone (MD). Police claimed that there could be more arrests in the case after they get the report of technical details that they have sent for testing. The Nigerian has been remanded to police custody for four days.

A few days ago, an officer from Mumbra police received information about a drug dealer coming near Diva dumping ground to sell MD. A team of officials, on November 29, laid a trap and nabbed the person red handed with the possession of MD powder worth 2.50 lakh.

A police officer said, “The accused had come to Diva to sell the drugs. He is a resident of Kharghar in Navi Mumbai and has been developing his network here. Although he didn’t reveal the name or any other information so far, we are waiting for technical details of his phones and by recovering messages to get an idea about the remaining gang.”

