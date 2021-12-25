Night schools in Mumbai struggle to keep full strength of students

Mumbai: Once abuzz with activity and full strength, night schools in the city are now struggling to come back to normalcy in the pandemic- more so, with a possibility of a third wave looming large. Determined to get the students back to classes, the principal of St Xavier’s Night High School Ajit Dave and his team are on the lookout for the students in slum areas, who did not return to the school after they reopened a few weeks ago.

“We have tried reaching out to the students through the contact numbers provided by them but most are unreachable,” began Dave with palpable angst in his voice. He shared, “We normally have a strength of about 150 students spread across classes 6 to 10 but at present, only 7-10 students attend physical classes regularly.”

Dave and his team now hope that they may find the students at the addresses provided by them.

This is the current scenario with the majority of Mumbai night schools. Most students studying at night earned a living in the day and due to the pandemic, many have lost their jobs and are now settled in their respective hometowns. What’s worse is the fear of a third wave which is pushing more people away from the city.

Mumbai is home to more than 120 functional night schools, most of them in south Mumbai. In 2013, there were 151 schools in the city but over the years, several schools have shut down or merged with other existing night schools due to falling demand and the pandemic has made things even worse.

Niranjan Giri, who teaches at Modern High School in Mumbai Central said Of the 120 existing night schools in the city at present, only a handful of schools managed to start online classes during the 2020-21 academic year and this year, most institutes are working on 10-25% attendance for physical classes. “In the last few years itself, ten schools in the city shut down due to lack of students and three of those were merged into my school. While it might look like new rules have pushed more students to opt for day schools, the fact remains that night schools are the only source of education for the middle-aged as well as the elderly population of the city and we need to support them,” he said.

Most night schools bring together students of all age groups, but all are determined to study. “I work as a nursemaid at Cama Hospital and for many years it has been my dream to study till class 12 at least. But during the pandemic, we were so busy with work that I could not attend online classes and at present, I’m busy taking care of my grandchild so getting back to school is becoming a problem,” shared a former night school student.

While the school education department, as well as civic authorities, are encouraging school principals to reach out to students and bring them back to school, several non-profit organisations are also supporting the cause.

“Several problems are plaguing the night school student count—students who went back to their hometowns have not returned, many lost their livelihood and can now not afford to stay in Mumbai without a job, while many are still not vaccinated which means they can’t attend a physical school,” said Nikita Ketkar, CEO, Masoom, an NGO that works closely with night schools.

While the NGO helped a few students in finding employment in 2020 to ensure they continue studying, this year the organisation has also gone door-to-door looking for students on-roll who have not come back for in-person schools. “We recently were informed about a student of a night school who along with her mother was forced to live on the streets after her mother lost employment and could not find another job to pay rent regularly. We contacted some of our regular donors and have now managed to give the mother-daughter duo shelter and some extra money on the condition that the girl gets back to school,” added Ketkar.

(With inputs from Ria Nag)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON