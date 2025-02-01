MUMBAI: Nine Bangladeshi women who made a living dancing in an orchestra bar near Kongaon village were arrested on Thursday during a raid. Police said the women had been illegally residing in a chawl in Thakur Pada, without valid travel documents. The chawl owner was booked for not verifying their documents and allowing their illegal residence in his property. Nine Bangladeshi bar dancers illegally residing in Bhiwandi arrested

Based on a tip-off, the Bhiwandi crime branch raided a chawl behind the New Marathi School in Thakur Pada on Thursday, said assistant police inspector Shri Raj Mali of the Bhiwandi crime branch. Nine Bangladeshi women who resided there – Sima Begum Siraj, 27, Rekha Anisram Ram, 24, Rupa Anisram Ram aka Sati Iqbal Hussain Akhtar, 24, Anjani Habij Sha, 23, Sharda Bansi Sahu, 42, Mamta Sharda Sahu, 26, Payal Raju Sahu, 28, Pinky Sharda Sahu, 45, and Kajal Shantrawansi Sahu, 20 – and the chawl owner, 45-year-old Deepak Gangaram Thackeray, were arrested. Police seized six mobile phones worth ₹70,000 along with their passports and personal documents.

The investigation revealed that Thackeray had rented out chawl rooms to the accused women without verifying if they had valid travel documents. The women allegedly entered the country by illegally crossing the India-Bangladesh border and have been residing in Bhiwandi for about five years now. A case was filed at the Kongaon police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (2023), Passport Act (1920), and the Foreign Nationals Act (1946).

In a related development, senior police inspector Netaram Mhaskey from Kongaon police station said, “In the last two months, several cases of illegal Bangladeshi nationals residing in the area has come to light. A total of six cases have been registered, leading to the arrest of 24 Bangladeshi women and men.”