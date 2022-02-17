Nine ex BJP corporators from Navi Mumbai meet Sharad Pawar, may join NCP

MUMBAI Nine former corporators of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at Silver Oak, Pawar’s residence in south Mumbai on Tuesday, ahead of the municipal elections in the state.

The term of the civic body was ended in May 2020 but its election could not be held owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

“They (BJP corporators) are keen on joining our party,” NCP leaders aware of the development said. All nine had quit the NCP before the 2019 state assembly elections.

“They are keen to return home, which is why they met the NCP chief. These are not the only ones, there are many others who will join NCP at an appropriate time,” said an NCP office-bearer.

NCP’s Navi Mumbai district president Ashok Gawde confirmed the meeting and said, “Yes, they met Pawar saheb, but I don’t know the reason behind the meeting.”

Ahead of the 2019 state assembly elections, 48 of the 52 NCP corporators in Navi Mumbai had joined BJP, along with former minister Ganesh Naik. The mass defection resulted in the party losing power to BJP in NMMC, where NCP and Congress had a joint majority in the 111-member civic body.

Ramchandra Gharat, BJP’s Navi Mumbai district president, denied the meeting ever happened. “Our corporator Ravindra Ithape went to Pawar saheb to invite him for his new Pune hotel’s inauguration. Pawar saheb was invited at the insistence of the local MLA,” Gharat said.

Maharashtra BJP vice-president Madhav Bhandari said those fearing they may lose the party’s candidature in the forthcoming elections were looking for an alternative. “I do not know if they have met the NCP chief, but the hopping of elected representatives keeps happening before elections. These are ones who are not sure about the party ticket in next elections,” Bhandari said.

The civic body is currently headed by an administrator after its five-year term ended in May 2020. The NMMC election is expected to be held with 14 other municipal corporations in next couple of months, with seats going up to 122 following the recent delimitation process approved by the state government and the state election commission.

Gawde said the three Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents – Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress – may join hands for the NMMC elections as well. “The first-stage talks for an alliance are ongoing,” Gawde said.

Fifteen of the state’s 27 municipal corporations, 25 of the 34 district councils and more than 320 municipal councils and nagar panchayats are due for elections in the next couple of months, with the fiercest contests expected from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, and Aurangabad.