NMMC notice on independent garbage disposal irks housing societies

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued notices to residential societies generating more than 50kg of solid waste to segregate and construct compost pits within their premises to dispose of the garbage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The notice, however, has not gone down well with the small residential societies that claim that this is merely a part of the NMMC plan to ace the upcoming Swachh Bharat Abhiyan 2022, though it will burden the societies.

As per the notice, the corporation will discontinue the collection of garbage and initiate legal action against societies failing to adhere to the order.

The notice, at present, is served to several societies in Nerul ward and would eventually be served in other wards in Navi Mumbai. The Sector 4 Common Citizen Association (CCA) will be submitting a representation detailing the concerns and expectations to the municipal commissioner.

Residential housing societies with less than 100 flats situated in Sector 4 Nerul are in receipt of the notice and are visibly rattled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The notices have caused unrest among the societies as there are so many issues cropping in event of NMMC deciding to not collect garbage. Most of the CIDCO-built societies have acute shortage of space including lack of space for parking and playing. NMMC expecting space-starved societies to have their own compost pits and composite bins is something we are not able to understand,” said Ashok Mahajan a 69-year-old ex-president of CCA and a resident.

However, the administration has conducted numerous meetings with various societies over the past week explaining the means to manage solid waste independently. In these meetings, the members were informed about NMMC having a panel of vendors available for outsourcing waste collection at monthly cost to be borne by the societies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The administration is simply shying away from its responsibility of providing basic services against the taxes collected. Instead of strengthening the existing waste disposal system, it wants to burden the societies with zero accountability at its end,” said another resident and block Congress president, Ravindra Sawant.

NMMC maintains its action to be in adherence to the Solid Waste Management (SWM) rules, 2016. “The developments are as per the SWM rules and the revised norms of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to keep the city free of garbage. At ward level, all possible support is being extended to enable societies to dispose of their waste independently. The requirements for setting up a compost pit or bins are certainly not hard to be met,” said B Rajale, DMC (Solid Waste Management).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}