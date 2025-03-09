No immediate hike in Ladki Bahin payout from 1,500 to 2,100

Mumbai: Maharashtra government officials have hinted that the promised rise in the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana payout is unlikely to be announced in the state budget for 2025-26, which will be presented on March 10. Mumbai, India - Aug. 16, 2024: Women expressing their happiness over the deposit of 1500 rupees in their accounts under the Maharashtra Government's Ladki Bahin Yojana in Mumbai, India, on Friday, August 16, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections last year, the ruling Mahayuti alliance had announced in its manifesto that it would increase the monthly allowance given to underprivileged women under the populist scheme from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100. In his first press conference after taking over as chief minister in December, Devendra Fadnavis had also said that his government will consider increasing the payout in the upcoming state budget.

However, a day after the state’s Economic Survey revealed a slowdown in the growth of Maharashtra’s economy from 8% last year to 7.3% in 2024-25 and a rise in debt to ₹7.8 lakh crore, a top Mahayuti leader told HT on condition of anonymity that the Ladki Bahin payout may not be increased in the upcoming budget. “We have to balance it out between the revenue and expenditure to keep the fiscal deficit up to 3% of the GSDP,” the leader said.

Women and child welfare minister Aditi Tatkare said the Mahayuti government is committed to increasing the payout, but not in this year’s budget. “I have clarified that we are committed to increasing the payout to ₹2,100 from the existing ₹1,500 per beneficiary, but never said it will be done in the ensuing budget. We have not even changed the norms or curbed the list of beneficiaries. 25.3 million beneficiaries have been considered for the payout of February and March.”

The Economic Survey stated that the Maharashtra government spent ₹17,506 crore on the populist scheme till December 2024, extending a monthly allowance of ₹1,500 to 23.8 million women. The cash-strapped state government spends ₹3,700 crore a month on the cash benefit scheme. Launched in August last year, it was touted as a major factor behind the Mahayuti alliance’s landslide win in November’s assembly elections.