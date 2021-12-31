No information about Mumbai terror attack by Khalistanis: Top police official

Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale said the department does not have any information regarding any terrorist attack by Khalistanis in the city and that it was a "rumour".

Nagrale's comments came after reports said the Mumbai Police have tightened security at prominent railway stations and other public places and cancelled the weekly offs and holidays of its personnel in the wake of intelligence inputs that Khalistani operatives may carry out a terror attack in the city on the eve of the New Year.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have said they are on alert and will be keeping a strict vigil across the city on December 31 amid rising cases of Covid-19.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have also stepped up security at prominent railway stations and have taken anti-sabotage measures.

"In view of the covid 19 situation we advise people to adhere to government directions on the issue. We @grpmumbai have deployed large manpower for checking, frisking & anti-sabotage measures at important Rly Stn. We will enforce laws firmly. We request people's cooperation," Quaiser Khalid, commissioner of GRP Mumbai, said in a tweet.

As cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus are rising, the Mumbai Police have prohibited New Year celebrations and gatherings in any closed or open space, including hotels and restaurants.

The orders were issued on Wednesday under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 by deputy commissioner of police (operations) S Chaitanya.

"Mumbai police have prohibited all the new year gatherings and parties in closed and open places, there is a possibility that people may gather in small groups of not more than four persons," the official said.