No leeway for X’mas NY bashes yet

Mumbai: With the outbreak of the Omicron variant ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to strictly enforce Covid-19 norms with regards to hotels, restaurants, nightclubs and other festive haunts. The civic body is yet to decide about allowing parties beyond 12.30am in the city. According to BMC officials, restaurants, bars and nightclubs will have to ensure 50% occupancy and that their guests are fully vaccinated, failing which action could be taken against such establishments. No additional curbs or restrictions have been planned in the city yet. The final call on guidelines for Christmas and New Year celebrations will be taken following a directive from the state government.

Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner in South Mumbai, said, “Till now, there are no directions to allow parties through the night. The existing norms to prevent Covid-19 will be applied which means restaurants, bars and nightclubs can remain open till 12.30am.”

Sandhya Nandekar, assistant municipal commissioner of the BMC from Kandivali said, “We are ensuring that there is compliance with all Covid-19 guidelines by commercial establishments. All establishments including restaurants and nightclubs have to maintain 50% occupancy.”

Guardian Minister and Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh on Wednesday told reporters that, “I do not think state government will give permission for organising big parties owing to Omicron variant. We have, however, allowed opening up of all religions activities. Citizens should celebrate with utmost cautious behaviour.”

On the other hand Suresh kakani additional municipal commissioner of the BMC said, “We have not taken any decision to restrict new year’s celebration. The state government is finalising guidelines on it and it will be issued in the coming days. For now, the 50% occupancy in restuarant and bars along with deadline of 12.30 am will have to be followed.”

The BMC has formed a special night action group for areas including Andheri (west), Juhu and Vile Parle that have a significant number of pubs and bars. Prithviraj Chouhan, assistant municipal commissioner from the K/west ward said that this group, constituted by staff from various departments, will monitor bars and pubs to make sure that Covid protocols are followed. The group members will be allotted shifts and the monitoring will be underway from December 1 to 31, 2021.

Vinayak Vispute, assistant municipal commissioner of Bandra, said, “We all have to take responsibility in following Covid-appropriate behaviour and it is also the responsibility of establishments to ensure that those entering their premises are fully vaccinated. Simultaneously, we are also keeping an eye on fire compliance ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.”

Mumbai has reported a total 12 Omicron cases till Tuesday – the highest in Maharashtra, according to state health department data.