No new Omicron case, Mumbai reports zero Covid death

Mumbai While the new Covid cases continued to remain above 500 in Maharashtra, no new case of Omicron was reported in the state on Monday. Maharashtra on Monday recorded 544 new Covid cases along with four deaths.

A total of 54 patients have been infected with this new variant to date of which 31 have been discharged due to negative RT-PCR test.

The total number of cases to date has now reached 66,50,140, while the deaths have reached 1,41,353. Mumbai recorded 191 new cases with zero deaths with its total tally of cases to 7,67,241.

There were 87,002 tests done on Monday while the number of recoveries clocked was 515.

The active cases have now reached 7,093 with Mumbai leading with 2,061, followed by Pune with 1,912 and Thane with 1,035.

The death toll has now reached 1,41,353 with Pune again leading with 19,765 deaths followed by Mumbai with 16,365 patients and Thane with 11,585.